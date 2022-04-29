Deaths in Limerick: Friday, April 29, 2022

The death has occurred of Julia Galvin (née Gannon) of Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Limerick / Derrinacartha, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. On April 27, 2022, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy and dearly loved mother of Pádraig, Siobhán and Aileen and wonderful grandmother to John, Brian and Rose. Very deeply regretted by her son-in-law Colin, brother Tommy, sisters Mary, Bridgie, Teresa, Margaret and Ann, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends and wonderful neighbours. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday evening (May 2nd) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Raheen Church on Tuesday (May 3rd) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Julia's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

----------

The death has occurred of Agnes (Aggie) Kelly (née Houlihan) of Shannabooly Avenue, Ballynanty, Limerick and formerly of Assumpta Park, Limerick. Aggie died peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her partner Gussy, sons Keith and David, daughters Caroline and Tina, sisters Chrissie, Catherine and Rosemarie, her eleven grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 2nd May from 2:30pm to 4pm. Aggie’s Cortege will pass the family homes in Ballynanty and Assumpta Park to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Tuesday 3rd May for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O'Brien, late of St Theresa's Place, Kanturk, Cork / Athea, Limerick. Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, partner Ann, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at O'Callaghan's Funeral Parlour, Kanturk on Monday for visitation from 6pm to 7pm followed by prayers. Reception into the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm which shall be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/kanturk followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

---------

The death has occurred of Tony O'Shea of Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Irish Cement. Past president and trustee of Garryowen F.C., trustee of Catholic Institute (CIAC) and member of Limerick Golf Club. Tony died unexpectedly in University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Geri and dearest father of Tony. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Christine, adored granddaughter Lauren, siblings Rita (Beary), Fr. David, Frank, Michael, Denise (Quilligan), Gerard, mother-in-law Margaret (Barry), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Tony’s remains will leave his home on Monday, 2nd May, and arrive at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen to lay in Repose from 5pm. Evening Prayer at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 3rd May, at 2.30pm. This will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards via Garryowen F.C. and then Catholic Institute to Castlemungret Cemetery. House strictly private.

---------

The death has occurred of James Walsh of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick city. James, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his sons, sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (May 4th) from 9.15am to 9.45am followed by removal to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.30am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

----------

