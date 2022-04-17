Deaths in Limerick: Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022

The death has occurred of Madison Stanley, Shannon Close, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick.

Peacefully in the loving care of her parents at Crumlin hospital, Dublin. Dearly loved daughter of Shane and Rebecca. Deeply missed by her grandparents Paul and Diane Stanley, Joe, Jennifer and Carol Enright, uncles, aunts and extended family.

Reposing at her home, this Monday 18th of April from 4:00pm to 7:00pm for family, neighbours and friends. A service will be held in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday 19th of April at 2:00pm.

Donations in lieu to Aoibheann Pink Tie. Preferably no black clothing, bright clothing advised.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Vera O'Kelly (née Traynor), Coolraine Heights, Cratloe Road, Limerick City and Retired Public Health Nurse, Old Bawn, Dublin.

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Emmet. Dearly loved mother of Catherine, Mark and Patricia. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters in law, Kevin, Stephanie and Sean, beloved grandchildren Sarah, Aoife, Alison, Eoin, Oscar, Tadhg and Tiernan, brother Denis, sister Geraldine. Predeceased by her sister Breda, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Tuesday, 19th of April, at 11:00am, followed by Cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 1:00pm.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Claire O'Gorman (née Tracey), Singland View, Dublin Road, Limerick City and formerly of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty Beg.

Claire, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughter Hazel, granddaughter Marie-Claire, sister Mary, brother Gerard, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy O'Gorman and her daughter Tracy.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at home, in 8 Singland View, Dublin Road, on Thursday (April 21st) from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday (April 22nd) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Murphy, Oak Lands, Dromneavane, Kenmare, Co Kerry and formerly of London and Glenquin Strand, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

On the 16th of April, 2022 Bridget ( Bridie) passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at her home. Beloved partner and best friend of Jeremiah (Jerome) O' Sullivan, loving sister of Mary, Joan, John-Joe, and the late Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her partner, sisters, brother, brother-in-law Mike, nephew Mike, Jerome's sisters Maureen, Sr. Sheila, Hannie, Helen and their sister-in-law Bridie, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and Bridget (Bridie's) many friends both in London and Ireland.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Monday evening (April 18th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (April 19th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Bridget( Bridie's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maeve McCormack-Nolan, Monashionnach, Ardagh, Limerick.

Died peacefully on 16th April 2022 at St John's Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Val, son Val (Junior), sisters, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Molua's Church, Ardagh, on Tuesday, 19th April, at 12 noon for Requiem Mass. Burial in Kilscannell Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on the Ardagh Carrigkerry Parish Facebook page. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of William Daly, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, County Tipperary; late of Cappamore, County Limerick and formerly of CIE.

After an illness at University Hospital Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his devoted daughter Noreen & sons William and Michael, sister Phyllis, grandchildren Micheal, Alan, Nicole, Emma, Rachel, Jessica, Sophie, Ryan & Laura & his great-grandchildren, son in law Tony, daughter in law Lynn, sister in law, nieces & nephews, his great friend Timmy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May William Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend can view his Mass on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cunnane, Foynes, County Limerick; former Managing Director Cunnanes Forklift Hire Ltd. and Cunnanes Garage and trustee of Foynes Harbour and Foynes Yacht Club.

In his 92nd year, the death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Cunnane of Ballinacragga and Creveens Foynes, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by his wife loving wife Carmel (King) and daughter Antoinette (Noonan). Survived by his sons Bernard and Kenneth, daughter Jennifer, daughters in law Mary (Minogue) and Aileen (O'Carroll), sons in law Pat Noonan and Ian Lancaster, grandchildren Roisin, Paddy, Ellie and Stephen, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Paddy passed away peacefully at his home supported by the wonderful care of Milford Home Care Staff, Community Care Nurses and Riverwest Medical Clinic Foynes.

Reposing in St. Senan’s Church, Foynes, Monday, 18th April, 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass St. Senan’s Church, Foynes, Tuesday, 19th April, at 1.00pm. Cremation Shannon Crematorium, Wednesday, 20th April, 11.00am. Family only, please. House Private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Milford Hospice.

As a mark of respect, Cunnanes Forklift Hire Ltd and Cunnane & Kiely Solicitors LLP will be closed on Tuesday, 19th April.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Browne, Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, County Limerick.

Passed away (peacefully) at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Veronica (Baby) Bourke (England), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his brothers Tom and Paddy, sisters Mary Haigney, Breda Hogan, Teresa and Nora (Nonie) Carey.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Tuesday (April 19th) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral on Wednesday (April 20th) after 12 noon Mass to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

For those who are unable to attend the funeral, Michael's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

The family would appreciate if you are attending the funeral, that you wear a mask and refrain from handshaking.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence section below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

