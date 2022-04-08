Search

08 Apr 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, April 8, 2022

08 Apr 2022 7:30 PM

The death has occurred of Thomas Meehan of Clonshire, Adare.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peg) and predeceased by his daughters, Eileen, Joan and Bernie; granddaughter, Nikki.

Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, daughter in law, Ali and friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Croagh on Saturday (April 9) at 12noon with burial afterwards in The New Cemetery in Croagh. 

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Maude Callinan of Carrigoran House, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare. Late of Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Rita.

Very deeply regretted by her cousins John McEvilly, Gerry McEvilly and Jennifer McEvilly; other relatives, friends and neighbours. 

Removal on Tuesday (April 12) to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Tony Cahill of Banogue, Limerick. Principal of Monaleen National School, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre; adored children Shóna, Cian and Aoife; Shóna’s Fiancé Eoghan; brothers Seán and Pat; mother-in-law Marie; brother-in-law Fearghal and family; sister-in-law Breffni and family, nephews, nieces, relatives, his many colleagues, students, former students and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (April 10) from 2.30pm with removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford at 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (April 11) at 12noon - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

Tony's Funeral Cortege will pass Monaleen National School on Route to Adare at 1.30pm (approx).

__________________________________

The death has occurred of Billy Bermingham of Glenthorn, Dublin Hill, Cork.  Formerly of Kilmurry, Castletroy, Limerick.

Predeceased by his father Paddy Foley and sister Anne Garvey.

Very deeply regretted by his partner Brenda; children Paul, Tara, Richard and Mandy; stepdaughter Lorraine, grandchildren, mother Kay Foley, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 12noon on Saturday (April 9) at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy - click here for live-stream.

A private cremation service, for family only, will take place afterwards.

Mass will be live streamed here

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.

