Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Kenneth Cooper of Castlerea, Roscommon and formerly of Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his partner Ciara and their children, sisters Ann, Lorraine, Gillian, Sinead and Susan, brother Alan and their partners John, Tommy, Mikey, Norman, Brendan and Helen, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his mother Christina, his sister Christina and brother Derek. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (April 4th) from 3.00pm to 4.30pm. Arriving at St. John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Tuesday (April 5th) for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Kenneth's Requiem Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Murphy, East End, Rathmore, Co. Kerry and formerly of Adare, Co. Limerick, on 29th March 2022 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his twin brother Fr. Jim, brothers Donal and Michael. Martin will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, cherished daughters Ann, Geraldine, Helen (Golden) and son Denis, son in law Barry, daughter in law Anne, Sean Horan. He will be deeply mourned by his sisters Kathleen, Sr.Adrian, Helen, brother Andrew, 7 adoring grandchildren and one great-grandson, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday, 31st March, from 6:30pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday 1st April at 11am followed by burial in Adare Cemetery, Co. Limerick. Martin's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. Please observe social distancing at all times.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Reidy of Killonan, Ballysimon, Limerick, V94 5D45 and late of Monaleen and Aisling Annacotty, Monaleen GAA Club and Wanderers Soccer Club. Pat, died (peacefully) at his residence, in the presence of his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Martha, sons Mark and Patrick, daughters-in-law Sofia and Camillie, grandchildren Axel and Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Reposing at home in Killonan, Ballysimon, on Friday (April 1st) from 11am to 1.30pm followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for 3pm Humanist Service.

The death has occurred of Seán (John) Sheahan of Knockdown, Athea, Limerick. Seán passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, 28th March 2022, aged 87 years. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, sisters Annie, Bridie and Mary and brother Michael. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Pat, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and friends. Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home at 11.45am on Friday (1st April) for Requiem Mass in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 12 noon, burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Covid 19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea. Please wear a face mask if attending the Requiem Mass.

