06 Mar 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday March 6, 2022

06 Mar 2022 4:45 PM

The death has occurred of John O' Brennan, Woodview Terrace, Foynes Co.Limerick. Died Peacefully in the fantastic care of the team in ward 4C in the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary.

Very sadly missed by his Sons John (Jnr) and Patrick, Daughter Mary, Brother Tommy, Grandchildren Liam, Aoife, Ella and Joshua, Son in Law Paul and Daughter In Law Andrea.

May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at his residence (V94 CR9K) on Tuesday (8th March) from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Senan's Church Foynes on Wednesday (9th March) for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon.

Burial Afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton. Mass will be live streamed via this link http://youtu.be/HSsBYpexxsg. Messages of Sympathy may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Donnell (née Fitzgerald) Rahin, Grange, Kilmallock, Limerick

Kathleen O'Donnell, née Fitzgerald, of Rahin, Grange, Co. Limerick, originally of Kilballyowen, Knockainey, died peacefully at home the 5th of March 2022. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Madeline and Stella, son Donal, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Joyce, grandchildren, Cliona, Aisling, Kian, Megan, Ciara, Aidan, Isabel, Eimear, Daniel and Kate. Brothers Pat and Michael, sister-in-law Anne, other relatives and friends. May she rest in peace

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, this Monday evening 7th of March from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 8th of March at 12 noon in Ss Patrick and Bridget's Church, Grange, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please, family flowers only.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

