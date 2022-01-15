Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, January 15, 2022

The death has occurred of John Collins of Cahercallamore, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Clare / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. On January 14 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, children Gordon, Shane and Sinead, grandchildren, sisters Nora and Mary, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Sunday (16th Jan.) from 5pm until 6pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshakes and observe social distancing at all times. For those unable to attend, John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

-------

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Harris late of Sexton Street, Limerick and formerly West Singland Road, Garryowen who died suddenly at his residence on 12th January 2022. Deeply regretted by his brothers Ger, Maurice and Dermot, sisters Sylvia and Mary, partner Niamh, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts and extended family. Reposing in Crosses on Monday, January 17 for family and close friends from 3pm to 5pm. Mass on Tuesday, January 18 at 11.00am St John's Cathedral followed by burial afterwards to Old Kilmurry Cemetery in Castletroy. Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

-------

The death has occurred of Denny Roche of Bishop Court, Newcastle West, Limerick. Denny passed away, peacefully, on January 14 2022, surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the staff of the Bluebell Ward at St Ita's Hospital. Denny is predeceased by his wife Mary and his daughter Tina, and siblings: Maureen, Peggy, Willie, Pat, Chris, Lolo, Alice, Tony and Tossie. Denny will be sadly missed by his sons and daughters: Tom, Carmel, Liam and Mary, his sisters Ann, Bridie, Helen, Berna and brother Timmy, sons-in-law Dave and Gerard, daughters-in-law Colette and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, on Monday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private, please. Requiem Mass will be live streamed. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's https://friendsofstitas.ie/donate/. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

---------

