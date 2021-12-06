Search

06 Dec 2021

Deaths in Limerick: Monday, December 6, 2021

Little Christmas Service of Remembrance

THE DEATH has occurred of Sr. Monica Daly of St. Marie Madeleine Postel Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Limerick.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by her parents John and Annie, brothers Fr. Paddy (Augustinian), and Dan, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr. Alice and Una.

Deeply regretted by her religious community, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government and health guidelines a private funeral mass will take place in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel at 3.00pm on Wednesday, 8th December 2021. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James O'Donoghue Kilfrush, Knocklong, Limerick / Hospital, Limerick

James O'Donoghue late of Kilfrush, Knocklong, Co. Limerick, and formerly of St Joseph’s Terrace, Hospital, peacefully at his residence on the 4th of December. Predeceased by his brothers Pa and Mikey. Beloved husband of Geraldine, adored father to Brendan, Kevin and Orlaith and their respective partners. James will be sadly missed by his brother Tommy, his sisters Mary, Bertha, Teresa, Catherine and Josephine, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

James will be reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home this Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, for family and close friends. James’ funeral cortege will leave his residence at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at St John the Baptist Church, Hospital at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. James’ Funeral Mass will follow current government guidelines and will be streamed live https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Colette Ryan (Cregaun) Limerick City, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (Cregaun), Mary Colette, Clanmaurice Ave., Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 4th December 2021, peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved daughter of the late Mick and Nurse Annie Ryan and loving sister of the late Willie. Sadly missed by her loving brother Michael, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arrival at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday 8th December for private cremation at 4 p.m..

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Clohessy (née Mulcahy) Maigue Way, John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick

Beloved wife of Joseph and adoring Mother of Margaret, Joseph, Jean & Robert, grandmother of Chloe, Sam, Madison and James and great grandmother of Freya. Predeceased by her brother Paul and sister Noreen. Greatly missed by her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and dear friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon on Thursday (December 9th) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private, please.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Higgins (née Troy) Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick, In her 96th year

Predeceased by her loving husband Gerard and her sons Christy, Michael and Liam. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Teresa, son Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister Barbara, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (December 7th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday (December 8th) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be left here. 

