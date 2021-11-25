Deaths in Limerick: Thursday November 25, 2021

John Jones (The Old Post House, Pallasgreen and formerly of Croughmorka, Doon, Co. Limerick) November 25th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant son John Francis. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, daughters Eileen, Breda, Kathleen and Caroline, sisters Breeda and Veronica, sons-in-law John Nally, Liam Fogarty, Mike Kett and John Paul Stokes, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home Friday evening from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at:

https://doonparish.ie/webcam/ Messages of sympathy may be left in the Condolence Section below.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Leahy Cloughnadromin, Ballysimon, Limerick. Formerly of Grange, Brittas, Co. Limerick Suddenly, following an accident, on November 24th 2021

Beloved husband of Marie and devoted father of Patrick and Ella. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, sister Mary McMahon (Athlone), brother Paudie, parents-in-law Thomas & Eileen O'Brien (Templeogue, Dublin 16), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt Chrissie, cousins, the extended Leahy and O'Brien families, many friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, for family and close friends, on Saturday (November 27th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Sunday (November 28th) at St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

O'Shaughnessy, Michael (Master Stonehall Harriers) Ballyengland, Askeaton, Co. Limerick. On November 24th, 2021, in his 97th year, in the kind care of the staff of Abbot Close, Care Centre, Askeaton. Last of the O'Shaughnessy family, Ballyengland. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, sister in law Minnie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, carers, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Askeaton, on Friday, November 26th, at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Beagh Cemetery, Ballysteen. Livestream link for Mass: https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/. Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joan SEXTON (née Slattery) Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary / Ballynanty, Limerick. Formerly of Ballynanty & Thomondgate Limerick.

Joan died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Johnny & Annie, brothers Ray, Frank & Jimmy and nephew Lee.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, children Gillian & Bobby, grandchildren Killian, Liam, Glenn & Enora, daughter-in-law Sophie, son-in-law Matt, brothers John & Robert, sisters Phil, Geraldine, Mary & Tracy, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, Johns gate, Limerick from 5pm to 6pm on Thursday, 2nd December, for family and close friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Friday, 3rd December, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here