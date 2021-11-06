Search

Deaths in Limerick: Saturday November 6, 2021

The death has occurred of Bobby Fleming late of Fairgreen and, Garryowen, Limerick. Beloved husband of Rita and much loved father of Rosario, Robert, Stephen, Jennifer, Bronagh and Susan. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Sadly missed by his sisters Rita, Rose and brother Anthony. All other relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace. Bobby will be reposing Monday 8th November in Cross' funeral home Gerald Griffin St from 10am to 12pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Monday (November 8th) in St John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. No flowers please.

Donations if desired to Kilkee Sea Rescue. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin St Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ray  SLATTERY Murroe, Limerick formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick. Ray died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home.

Dearest father of Ray, Lorraine, Asha, Jack, Amira, Zana & the late Lee. Sadly missed by his loving children partner Ruth, Rose, grandchildren Aleesha, Isabelle & Ruby, daughter-in-law Rachel, Emma, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday November 8th from 5-6pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Tuesday November 9th at 11:00am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

