Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday November 2, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Larkin Clonmacken, Limerick / Rathcabbin, Tipperary. Larkin, James (Jim) 31st October, 2021 late of Clonmacken, Limerick and formerly Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary peacefully in U.H.L., following the kind care of the staff of Ennis Road Care Facility.



Much loved husband of Christine. Predeceased by his brothers John Joe and Stephen and his sisters Mary and Annie.



Sadly missed by his loving daughters Erin, Kathy, Tina, Patty and Michelle, his brothers Frank and Kieran, his sons-in-law,

daughters partners, his grandchildren, his great grandchildren, relatives and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís



Funeral Mass Friday (November 5th) at 12pm in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.



Requiem Mass will be live streamed. Please observe government guidelines regarding Covid 19.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Louise Levey Nicholas Street, Limerick City, Limerick, Late of Adare & District Nursing Home, Croagh, Co. Limerick. Louise, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by her brother Paul (U.K.), nephews Frank and John and niece Anita.

May She Rest in Peace

Removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday (November 4th) for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Seán O'Dell College Road, Castleisland, Kerry / Castleisland, Kerry / Dromcollogher, Limerick



Seán O'Dell (Retired Secondary School Principal) College Road Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of Dromcollogher Co. Limerick. Unexpectedly on October 30th 2021 at the residence of his son Eoin in Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Noreen (Reidy). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family Eoin, Ellen and Michael, daughter-in-law Maryanne, sons-in-law Marcus and Rick, his adored grandchildren Andrew, Holly, Dylan and Harry, brother Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Parents and Friends Association via online KPFA.ie or c/o Tangney's Funeral Home. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to the family please use the link below.

PLEASE ENSURE HSE GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE ADHERED TO AT ALL TIMES.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Rose HEALY (née Malone) Late of New Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Rose died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, in her 99th year.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann (O’Sullivan), son Ger, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Margaret Foley, grandchildren Emer, Niamh, Colm, Niall, Alison & Stephen, great-grandchildren Adam, Donnacha, Fionn, Alex, Aisling & James, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

