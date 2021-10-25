Deaths in Limerick: Monday October 25, 2021

The death has occurred of JAMES COTTERELL Templedowney, Toomevara, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents, Lily & Johnny, sister Karen and brother Justin, nieces Ailbhe & Elin, sister in law Niamh, aunts & uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

May James Rest In Peace - Funeral Arrangements Later

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anna Anglim-Richter Berlin, Germany and, Janesboro, Limerick on the 1st September 2021, previously of 30 Pearse Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick.

Predeceased by husband Johannes, parents Mary and Jeremiah Anglim, brothers and sisters Valerie, Jerry, Adrian and Margaret. Missed with great sadness by her children Jennifer and Thorben, granddaughter Holly, brother Richard, sisters Helen and Mary, nephews, nieces and her many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Cremation Service has taken place in Berlin. A Memorial Mass will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Friday (October 29th) at 10am.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Rosemary Gallen (née Fitzmaurice) Cartrontroy, Athlone, Westmeath / Castleconnell, Limerick. Peacefully on Sunday, 24th October 2021, in the wonderful care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home. "St. Anthony's", Cartrontroy, Athlone and formerly of Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas. Rosemary will be dearly missed by her son Paul, daughters Madeline and Mary, sister Josette, grandchildren John, Niamh, Lydia, Shane and Orla, great granddaughter Cooper, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law John and Ian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday the 27th October at 10-30am in St. Mary's Church, Athlone, followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Aware Ireland

For those who wish to live stream Rosemary's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Wednesday at 10-30am:

https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Current Covid-19 restrictions will apply

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Des Fitzgerald Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick / Kilmore, Clare. Formerly of Truagh Castle, Truagh, Kilmore, Co. Clare and 39 Upper William St. Limerick. Peacefully in Ennis General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Rose, brother Jack and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughters Yvonne, Colette and Rosemary, son John, sons-in-law Mike, Hector and Pat, daughter-in-law Kate, brother Paddy (Australia), grandchildren Sonya, Zoe, Paddy, Des, Daragh, Ciara, Samantha, Evan, Stephen and Conor, great-grandchildren Daisy and Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son John's residence, 3 Lakyle Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare (eircode V94R2TC) this Tuesday (26th October) from 7pm to 8pm, for family and close friends.

Arriving for funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, this Wednesday (27th October) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda McManus (née Crowe) Roxboro, Ballysheedy, Limerick / Cappamore, Limerick. Breda, died (peacefully) at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her son Brian and sister Peggy. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, sons David, Sean, Gary, Paul and Des, brothers Willie, Timmy, Seamus, Paddy and Denis, sisters Joan, Mari and Sr. Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, for family and close friends, on Tuesday (October 26th) from 4.00pm to 7pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday (October 27th) in St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Vincent Ronan Caherconlish, Limerick / Crecora, Limerick. Vincent, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, following a long illness.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita (nee Foley), children Daniel, Pamela, Vincent, Robert, Mark and Eoin, daughters-in-law Palesa, Rebecca and Jane, grandchildren Evan, Oisín, Amaya and Isabella, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godmother Esther, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Vincent is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Josie, brother Nessan and granddaughter Hope.

May He Rest in Peace

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick. Funeral Arrangements Later

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

