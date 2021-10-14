Deaths in Limerick: Thursday, October 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Bertie (Albert) Alfred of Cummeen, Adare, Limerick. On 13 Oct 2021, in his 90th year, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the care of Thorpes Nursing Home. Husband of the late Patsy (Patricia) (nee Meade), father to John, Linda, Ken, Victor, Norman, Olivia, Yvonne. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Ruth, Brigid Ann, Helen and Cliodhna, sons-in-law Liam, Myles and Andrew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Kay, sister-in-law Nanette, relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, 16th October, at 2pm at St Nicholas' Church of Ireland, Adare. Burial immediately afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Adare. There will be opportunity to sympathise with the family in advance of funeral service at the church from 1pm. In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Fallon Healy of Old Cratloe Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Ballindine, Mayo. On 12th October 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Co. Limerick. Predeceased by her brother James Fallon and her parents Jimmy and Mary Fallon. Loving wife to Brendan, adored mother to Lisa (London) and Emma (Limerick). Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters and their partners, sisters and brothers, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bernie’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballindine, on Friday, 15th October 2021, for funeral Mass at 11am proceeding afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for service at 3pm. Bernie’s funeral will be live streamed on http://kilvineparish.ie/ House strictly private to immediate family. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McLoughney of Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Sean and Mary B and his aunt Theresa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen (O'Meara) and brother Eamonn, aunts Christine, Alice, Maureen, Margaret, Pauline and Geraldine, uncle Jim, nieces Anna and Isabelle, nephews Cathal and Micheal, brother in law Declan, sister in law Helen, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home at Ballythomas, Ardcroney (E45PW32), this Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings. His remains will arrive at Ardcroney Church this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish