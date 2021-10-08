Deaths in Limerick - October 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Sheahan) of Terenure, Dublin. Formerly of Ardpatrick, Limerick; Brussels and Rome.

Beloved wife of the late Richard and much-loved mother of Aidan, Elizabeth, Kevin, Eithne and Lorcan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; brother Denis, daughters-in-law Clair, Maria José and Lilse; sons-in-law Keith and Martin; grandchildren Niamh, Stephen, Ana Sofia, Maurice, Thomas, Matthew, Lucy, James, Sophie, Amy, Rosemary, Nellie and Isa; great grandchildren Henry and Lainey; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and her many friends at Castle Golf Club.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Monday (October 11) between 3pm and 5.30pm with removal on Tuesday morning to Terenure College Chapel for 11am Mass - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Maura Ryan (née Kennedy) of St James Court, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Pallasgreen, County Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Michael (Des), Catherine, Helen, Rose and Laura. Grandmother of Sadhbh, Kathleen, Julia, Ava, Karl, Michael, Sean, Megan, Niall, Conor, Vincent, Hilary, Robert, Charlotte, Fiona, Roger, Tara and great grandmother of Sophia.

Sadly missed by her beloved sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing, for family and close friends, at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday (October 11) from 4.30pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday (October 12) at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan of Bayview, Toronto, Canada. Formerly of Churchview, Adare.

Daughter of the late Jackie and Margaret Ryan and sister of the recently-deceased Gerry.

Sadly missed by her brothers Michael and Eamonn; sisters Mary, Gretta, Patricia, Lily, Cecelia and Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and her close friends in Toronto.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (October 10) at 3pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare with burial of ashes afterwards in St. Nicholas' cemetery as per Covid guidelines.

Watch live-stream of Eileen's Funeral Mass here.

____________________________

The death has occurred of Eva Neville (née Kenrick) of Abbot Close, Askeaton, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Bill; children Ernie and Marie; grandchildren Billy Sheehan and Ciara Daly.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Ita and Anne; her brother Tom and sister Eileen; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass this Saturday (October 9) at 12.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Askeaton, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

Refreshments afterwards at 5pm at the “Top of the Town”, Askeaton.

____________________________

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Egan of Bridgehouse, Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of Towerhill, Cappamore, Limerick.

Predeceased by her sister Kathleen, brother Andrew and brother in law Gus. Deeply regretted by her sister Biddy; niece Mary; nephews Andrew, Kevin and Austin Ryan; grandnieces, grandnephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, (October 10) at 11.30am at The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace