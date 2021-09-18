Deaths in Limerick - September 18, 2021

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Collins.

Of Cedar Court, Kennedy Park

Jimmy died suddenly at his residence in Cedar Court, Kennedy Park on Friday September 17, 2021. Late truck driver Reidy's Coal and Burma Oil.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Anne-Marie and Carmel. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren James, Stephen, Michael, Bernard, Lauren and great-grandchildren, sister May Barrett (UK), sons-in-law George and Bernard, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

For neighbours and friends who would like to pay their respects they may do so in Cross's Funeral home, Gerald Griffin Street from 12 noon to 5pm Tuesday, September 21. Requiem mass on Thursday, September 23 at 12 noon Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat Hickey

Of Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare, Mallow, Cork and Limerick

Pat died peacefully in Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of the late Geraldine (née Reeves) and dearest father of John, Ray and Greg and loving brother to Billy, Peter, Paul, Frankie, Lily, Therese, Majella & late John. Sadly missed by his sons, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, September 19 from 6-7pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Monday, September 20 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, the capacity of the church is limited to 50% but Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/parteen.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Paddy Leahy

Of Greenfields, Rosbrien and Ruan, Clare

Late of William Todd and Co. On September 17, 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Ita. Dearly loved father of Aidan, Jean, Mark and Brian. Predeceased by his brothers Mick, Sean, Jimmy and Frank and his sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Julia, Vera and Daniella, son-in-law Gerry, his 11 beloved grandchildren, sisters Loretta and Madeline, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday, September 20 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, this Tuesday, September 12 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery.

Paddy’s requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLLEfSAMKlQ

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Arthur O'Keeffe

Of Lisnamara, Corbally Road, Corbally

Arthur died at home. Much loved husband of Breed and great friend and father to Gary, Ivor, June, Elaine and Paul and grandfather to his 10 much loved grandchildren. Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Jenny and Debbie, and also Seb and Deanna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Wednesday, September 22 at 11am.

Funeral afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Paddy Treacy

Of Ashbrook, Ennis Road

Late Paddy Treacy Roofing, past president and trustee Young Munster R.F.C. and past captain St Michael's Rowing Club. On September 17, 2021 peacefully at St John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Gretta. Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Doris and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving stepchildren Dorothy (Hartery) and husband Maurice, Lorraine (O’Brien), Des, Jack and his late wife Mary, Mike and his wife Linda, the late Arthur and his wife Roisin, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing for family and close friends will take place in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Monday, September 20 from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Tuesday, September 21 at 11.30am, followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the service will be restricted to 50% of the church’s capacity and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.