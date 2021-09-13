Deaths in Limerick: Monday, September 13, 2021

The death has occurred of Bridget (Dilly) Walsh (née Collins), Plunkett Road, Askeaton.

Peacefully at home on the 12th of September, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Bobby, grandson Jack, sisters Ita, Mai and Joan. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Finola and Brid, sons Tony and Franny, sisters Nancy, Celia and Helen, grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton V94 K598 on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal from Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11.30am to St Mary's Church, Askeaton for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Ryan, Hennessy Avenue, Killeely, and late of SPS Hi-Life Tools and Atlas Aluminium

Noel died suddenly at home on 12th September 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Catriona, Karrie, Carmel, Jackie, Joan, Aoife, Mary & Majella, brothers Terry, Seamus, Daniel, Gerard, John, Paul & James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, other relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St.Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Thursday, Sept 16th, at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Noel’s funeral cortege will pass his home after Mass at approx. 2pm on way to Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to his colleagues in Limerick Treaty Suicide Watch donate here

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed here

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Roche (née Noonan) Castleroberts, Adare and formerly of Ballinlyna, Kilfinane.

September 13th 2021 peacefully in her 101st year.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, mother of the late David, and grandmother of the late Mark and Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter Maureen (Keyes), sons Michael (Dromin), Tadgh (Murroe) and Thomas, daughters in law Mary and Ann, son in law Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing Tuesday, 14th September, in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 7 pm to 8 pm for family and close friends.

Private family Funeral Mass Wednesday morning in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare at 12:30 pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

As per Covid guidelines, Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking this Link

Condolence Book Open on rip.ie

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of David Power, Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin and formerly of Cappagh, Co Waterford and late of Verbatim.

David died at home on 12th September 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sons John, David & Richard, daughters-in-law Tracey & Reiltin, grandchildren Rachel, Emily & Dylan, sister Sheila, brother-in-law Matt, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Tuesday Sept. 14th from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends only.

David’s funeral cortege will pass the family home on Wednesday Sept 15th to arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin for 12.30pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed here

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dermot O'Callaghan, Deel Manor, Askeaton and late of O'Malley Park, Southill.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Valerie, daughters Sasha, Robin, Kenny, Isabel and Charlotte, sister Joan and family, brother Stephan and family, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (September 15th) from 2.00pm to 3.00pm (for family and close friends). Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 4.00pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bertha McCullagh - Ó Briain (née Ní Churtaín), late of Castleisland, Tralee & Dublin. Former pupil of the Coláiste Íde, former principal of the Holy Faith secondary school Clontarf, lecturer in Maynooth University and Mater Dei institute Dublin.

Peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff of Milbrae House Nursing Home, Newport.

Very deeply regretted by her partner Máirtín Ó Briain, son Niall, daughter-in-law Emily, grandchildren Rian, Aaron and Eoghan, step-children Patrick, Emma, Megan and Anton. Sadly missed by the Curtin and the McGillicuddy families, seven nieces, sister-in-law Dolores, brother-in-law Brian, members of the McCullagh family and her many friends in education, the arts, literary and poetry circles.

Bhí dúil aici i gcultúr na tíre agus grá d'ár dteanga dúchais.

On Tuesday, 14th Sept., and Wednesday, 15th Sept., friends are free to call to view Bertha from 10.00am to 4.00pm.Family in attendance on Wednesday, 15th Sept., from 5.00pm to 7.00pm if you wish to express your condolence in person.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis, guimís leaba sámh i measc na naomh dí. Slán, ma femme de coeur!

Arriving at 10.45am Thursday, 16th Sept., for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Munchin's Church, with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow).

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda Reeves (née Hayes), Wellfield, Garryowen and late of the St. John’s Senior Citizen’s Club.

Breda died unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Matthew Reeves and subsequently, partner of the late Joseph Moore. Sadly missed by her loving children Margie, John, Mandy and Jason, grandchildren Garry, Sarah, Rachael, Nicole, Zach, Niamh, Aisling, Daniel, Evan & Zoe, great grand-daughter Freya, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Annette, Pauline & Peggy, brothers Paddy, Sean & Ger, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Sister of the late Donal and Toni (recently deceased).

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass in St. John’s Cathedral on Thursday, Sept. 16th, at 11:00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Ext. Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed here

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Aisling Enright, Mayorstone Crescent, Mayorstone.

Aisling died surrounded by her loving family, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved mother of Jade, Leon and the late Faith, dearest daughter to Tony and the late Nancy, loving sister to Stacey and adoring aunt to Aria.

Sadly missed by her family, Tony’s wife Mags, her partner Robson, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place, for family and close friends only, in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday, September 15th at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.