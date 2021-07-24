Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, July 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzgerald (née McInerney), Arlington Villas, Mulgrave Street, Limerick City. Kathleen died peacefully at her residence on 23rd July 2021. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Eileen O’ Callaghan (née McLaughlin) of Moymore, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, and late of Derry. On 23rd July 2021. Peacefully in St Michael's Nursing Home Caherconlish. Deeply regretted by her daughter Maureen, brothers Brian and Michael, sisters Michelle and Brigid, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends . R.I.P. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 in St John The Baptist Church Nicker, Pallasgreen. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.com/nicker-parish/ followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of John Power (Árd Mhuire, Boreen An Tobair, South Circular Road, Limerick. Late of ATC, Shannon). On 23rd July 2021 peacefully, with the skilled care of staff at (HDU), University Hospital Limerick, to whom the family are most grateful for their wonderful care. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Dearly loved father of Pat, Ailís, Anne, Moya and Eoghan. Sadly missed by his loving sister Nora, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Alice, Siún, Aodhán, Sunniva, nephew, nieces, sisters-in-law Máire and Claire and husbands Pat and Frank, brother-in-law John, extended family and friends. A Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue this Tuesday (27 July) at 12.30pm followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Scanlan, Harold’s Cross, Dublin and late of Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. On July 23, 2021, peacefully at St. James’s Hospital; beloved husband of June; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Due to current government guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 27th July, 2021 at 10 o’cock and may be viewed on the following link; http://www.churchservices.tv/mountargus

The death has occurred of Lil Stack (née Danaher) of Bayview, Tieraclea, Tarbert, Kerry / formerly of Knocknaboula, Loughill, Foynes, Co Limerick. Peacefully at her daughter Cathriona's residence in Fossa, Killarney. Beloved wife of the late Mick (former Managing Director, Listowel Livestock Mart), loving mother of Edward, Marie, Cathriona and Don and much loved granny Lil to Darragh, Philip, Marie Louise, Michael, Will, Mick, Ellen, Anna, Jack, Peter, Robert, Michael, Edward and Rebecca. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Claire and Niamh, sons-in-law John O'Callaghan and Pat Clifford, sister-in-law Patricia Danaher, brother-in-law Eddie Stack, nieces and nephews Marie, Evelyn, Karina and Dan, relatives and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Emilian, Sr. Roberta and Sr. Anne (Little Company of Mary) and her brother Jimmy. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Lil Stack in St Mary's Church, Tarbert. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Tarbert on Monday morning at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.StMarysTarbert.com

