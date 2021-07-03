Deaths in Limerick - July 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Rita Murray (née Sheehan) of Cloneymore House, Athboy, Meath. Formerly of Murroe, County Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Seán and grandson Jason. Sadly missed by her daughters Riona, Mary, Muriel and Bernadette; sons Michael and Fintan; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren; sisters-in-law Nora, Kitty, Kathleen, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy between 3pm and 6pm on Monday (July 5) with removal on Tuesday afternoon from her daughter Bernadette's residence at Cloneymore to St. James' Church, Athboy.

Funeral Mass will take place at 2pm with burial afterwards at Rathmore Cemetery.

Rita's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

________________________

The death has occurred of Patricia Burke of Skerries, Dublin. Formerly of Ballingarry, Limerick.

Beloved daughter of Annie and niece of Tom, Nora, Mary, Bridget and John.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all of her cousins and large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 5), at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Skerries, County Dublin. Cremation will take place afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Old Airport Road, Dardistown, Dublin. (K67HP26)

________________________

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McGrath of Kilscanlon, Galbally. Late of Adare and Cahir, County Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.

James' funeral cortège will leave Tom Child's residence at Kilscanlon, Galbally, on Sunday (July 4) at 1pm for 1.30pm Mass in Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow with burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be lived-streamed on Facebook.

________________________

The death has occurred (in Indianapolis, USA) of Joseph B (Jackie) McEnery of Rathkeale, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Charlotte, sister Peggy Chawke and brother Jimmy (Blonde) McEnery.

Sadly missed by his son Joey, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale at 1pm on Sunday (July 4).

________________________

The death has occurred of Richard (Dickie) Donworth of Gortacloona, Knockainey, Limerick. Founding member and former vice president of Bruff Rugby Club.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joanie; sons Kenneth, Barry and Richard; brothers and sisters; daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins family relatives and friends.

Dick will be reposing at Daverns Funeral Home Hospital on Sunday (July 4) between 12pm and 7pm, for those who wish to pay their respects. (No family members will be present).

Reception prayers at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey on Monday (July 5) at 11.15am for requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the hill cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

For anyone who wishes to line the road as a mark of respect, the Funeral cortege will travel left (from Davern's Funeral Home) towards Herbertstown, turning left again at Ballinamona Cross, passing/pausing at his residence in Gortacloona, then taking the next left through Knockainey village before arriving at St Mary's Church.

________________________

The death has occurred of Bertie Dennehy of The Turretts, Charleville, Cork / Effin, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine and brother of the late Breda King, Sr. Mary (Australia), baby Norah and Nora. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jerry and Arthur; sisters Kay (Gardiner), Bernadette (Hogan) and Veronica (O'Sullivan); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reception into Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Sunday (July 4) for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace