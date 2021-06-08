Deaths in Limerick - June 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Adrian (Ady) Clancy

Of Monaleen Heights, Castletroy, Limerick

Founder and managing director of Shannon Wholesale Electrical. On June 7 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie. Dearly loved father of Lorna, Paul, George, Roisin and John. Sadly missed by his companion Eithne, sons-in-law Eric and Ian, daughter-in-law Alison, his beloved grandchildren Rose, Heather, Alex, Sarah, and Conor, brothers Gerry, Terry, Raymond, sisters Marlyn and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Dave Sheerin

Of Ballylusky, Patrickswell and Croom, Limerick

On June 4, 2021 Unexpectedly.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Janet, Sons Jack and his partner Erika, Steven and daughter Lilly, Father Pat, Mother Maura, Father in-law Bob, son-in-law of the late Ann, brothers Brendan and Garrett, sister Lorraine, nephews, niece, uncles, aunts, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace.

Dave's funeral cortege will leave his home in Ballylusky on Thursday morning at 11:20 to arrive for 12 noon private family funeral mass. Confined to 50 people in St. Mary's Church, Croom. With burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

As per covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions.

Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed at http://croomparish.ie/webcam/

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.