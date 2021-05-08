Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, May 8, 2021

The death has occurred of John Crowley (Ballinacurra Road, Limerick. Formerly of Greenfields), May 8th 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Noreen. Dearly loved father of Eoin and Paul. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Lorraine, his grandson Seán, brother Ger, sisters Ann, Jill and Marie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Funeral cortege will pass John’s residence on Tuesday (11th May) at 11.00 am en route to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, for a private family Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Riordan, 8 Lilac Close, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ahaneboy, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry. Suddenly on May 5 at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Pa (Castleisland), John (Chicago), sister Peg O'Keefe (Athea), sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Tom and Joe and sisters Sheila and Bridie. A private family funeral will take place for Mike with his Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. The funeral cortege will depart Tangney's Funeral Home at 10/30am Monday morning on route to the Church for Mass at 11am and will depart the church at 12 noon and travel along the Main Street and up College Road on route to Shannon.