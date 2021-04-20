Deaths in Limerick - April 20, 2021

The death has occurred of Martin Bourke

Of St. Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle and Newport, Tipperary

Formerly Farneigh, Newport. On April 20, 2021, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents, Martin and Margaret, sister Bridie, sister in law Kitty, and brother in law, Badie. Deeply regretted by his sister Nancy (Sr Martina) brothers Fr George, John, Joe, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

Departing Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday, April 22, at 10.45 am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. which can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/103019505146065/posts/125085159606166/. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

*******

The death has occurred of Paddy Flynn

Of Main Street, Abbeyfeale

Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Paddy, husband of the late Mae (nee Dillane) and brother of the recently deceased Frankie, is very sadly missed by his loving daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Noreen and Mary B, brothers Larry and Jim, sisters Helen, Mary, Nora and Margaret, sons-in-law Peter, Michael, Maurice and Paddy, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 10.30am en route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Funeral afterwards to The Old Cemetery, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Theresa Gray (née Enright)

Of Chestnut Grove, Rathkeale and Clarina

Late of London and formerly of Newtown, Clarina. On April 19, 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her sisters Helen, Elizabeth and Brigid, brothers-in-law, nephew and nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private requiem Mass for family will be held in St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown this Friday, April 23, at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Peter Ireton

Of Castletroy

On Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home. Peter, beloved son of the late John and Nora Ireton. Predeceased by his sister Rosemary and now survived and hugely missed by his loving sister Janet (Leo), his brother Vincent and his sister Kate (Shannon). Very deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, Gerard and Jim and his sister-in-law, Libby, his nieces and nephews and a very wide circle of relatives and friends.

A private family mass will take place at Monaleen Church, Castletroy on Monday, April 26 at 11.30am followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

He is and always will be our hero.

Peter’s Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen

No flowers please.

In the interests of public health, attendance at requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Peter Matson

Of Lough Gur, Bruff and Croom

Founder of Scanglo International, Newcastle West.

On April 15, 2021

Died in Florida after a short illness, aged 81 years.

Beloved husband of Barbara and dear father (Papa) to Adam and Ivanna and dear grandad.

Survived by his sisters Liz Barry (Manister, Croom) and Diana Rusher (Britain) and brother of the late Richard.

Funeral will take place in Florida at a later date.

A life well lived and he will be missed by all his relatives and his international friends.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Todd (née Griffin)

Of Glenfield, Kilmallock and Tramore, Waterford

Formerly of 15 Glenfield, Kilmallock, Limerick and Gurrane, Ballyhea, Co Cork. Peacefully at her daughter's residence Tramore, Co Waterford. Deeply loved and missed by sons Charlie, Eddie and Paul, her daughters, Patricia, Elizabeth, Eileen, Rose, Maureen and Mandy. Predeceased by her brother, Tim Griffin, her sisters Peg Ralph and Bridie Day. Survived by her brothers Jimmy Griffin, Frank Griffin, Johnny Griffin, her sisters Mary Rodgers, Anna Breen and Ceila Milne.

Rest in peace

Sadly missed by her sons in law, daughters in law, her 26 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Arriving at Holy Cross Church, Tramore for 12 noon Mass on Wednesday, April 21. Burial afterwards to St Declan's Cemetery, Tramore.

Donations if required: to Palliative Care: Waterford and Limerick.