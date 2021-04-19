Deaths in Limerick: Monday, April 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Patricia Murphy (née Hogan), Bruff.

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Mark, Jacqueline, Karl, Eileen, Michael and Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sister Kitty, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in Church of St. Peter and Paul, Bruff, this Wednesday (21st April) at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

Family flowers only please.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Browne, Flesk Bridge, Muckross Road, Killarney, and Kilmallock.

Peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family and his wonderful carers. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters Anne and Russ, sons Michael, David and Gary, his grandchildren Kevin, Darragh, Ross, Sam and Niamh, brother Tom, sister Mary (California) daughters-in-law Michele, Siobhán and Maura, son-in-law Michael, Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Retired engineer, Kerry Co Council.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Michael in St Mary's Cathedral. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link on rip.ie