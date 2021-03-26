Deaths in Limerick, March 26, 2021

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Jim Quaid of Ahawilk, Feohanagh, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and daughter Theresa. Deeply regretted by his sons Gerard, Joseph, Tom and James, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Feohanagh on Sunday (March 28) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Auglish Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed here.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rathfredagh Cheshire Home.

________________________

The death has occurred (suddenly, following an accident) of Michael Stapleton of North London, England. Formerly of Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick.

Predeceased by by his parents Joseph and Mary Frances and sister Colette Connolly. Very deeply regretted by his sons Ian and Joseph, their mother Joan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and his many friends in London and his native Limerick.

Removal on Monday (March 29) to Shannon Crematorium to arrive for a private service at 4pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at at St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Peter O'Grady of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of Krups Engineering, the Tax Office, River House, Charlottes Quay, Janesboro Football Club and Rathbane, Golf Club.

Beloved husband of Joan and adored father of Teresa, Marie, Pauline, Geraldine and Madeline. Sadly missed by his loving family; grandchildren Aideen, Jake, Alex, Ben, Ali, Kyle, Aoife and Josh; sons-in-law Gerard, Frank and Barry; sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Tuesday (March 30) at 11am - click here for live stream.

Peter's Funeral Cortège will pass the family home in McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, after Mass enroute to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, Limerick Branch

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Ethel Massey (née Laing) of Caherdavin Meadows, Caherdavin, Limerick. Formerly of Creavel Park, Moyross.

Beloved wife of Patrick. Dearly loved mother of Michelle, Natalie, and the late of Kathleen. Sadly missed by Michelle’s fiancée Brian; her beloved grandsons Josh and Ruben; sisters Theresa, Annette, Gloria, Catherine and Diane; brothers Stephen and Andrew, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday (March 29) at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Click here for live stream of Ethel's funeral Mass.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis General Hospital) of Michael Hayes of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick. Formerly of Athlunkard Nursing Home and Spaights.

Sadly missed by his daughters Bernadette, Denise, Catherine and Jacqueline; sons Michael and Niall; Kay, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family, will be held in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Tuesday (March 30) at 11am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Click here for live-stream of Michael's funeral Mass.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle) of Margaret Haigney. Formerly of Grange, County Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, their families and friends.

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, on Tuesday (March 30) at 12pm with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Patrick Fennell of 20 Cloverfield, Glin. Formerly Glenagrágra, Glin.

Predeceased by his parents, his sister Bridie and brother Denis. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Edmund, John and Brendan; sisters Eileen, Mary, Nora, Sarah and Catherine; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours, and many friends especially Sr. Mary and the staff and community at Cloverfield Day Care Centre.

A private family funeral will take place on Sunday (March 28) at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards at Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

________________________

The death has occurred of Frances (Deta) Bermingham (née Frahill) of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick. Late of O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Richard and very deeply regretted by her sons Derek, Aongas and Trevor; daughters Sandra, Claudia and Lorna; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

The Funeral Cortège will depart Frances' home on Monday (March 29) at 11.30am en route to St. John's Cathedral, for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 12 noon - click here to view live stream.

A private cremation will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

May they all rest in peace