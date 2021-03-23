Deaths in Limerick - March 23, 2021

The death has occurred of Jackie Deere (née White)

Of Sheelin Drive, Caherdavin Park

On March 21, 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Al Finucane. Dearly loved mother of Geoffrey and Alan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Tarn and Michelle, her beloved grandchildren, brothers Michael and Mark, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium this Saturday, March 27 at 10.00am.

The cremation service will be live streamed at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

Password: TLJD27

In lieu of sending flowers please make a donation to support Jackie's sons, Alan and Geoff in participating in the Maca cancer 200 - Ride For Research. They will cycle alongside other team members to celebrate Jackie. Funds raised will support Perth’s Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Australia.

https://www.cancer200.org.au/fundraisers/alandeere/cancer-200

Alternatively, please find below a link to a justgiving page in which donations can also be made in Jackie's memory. All donations will be forwarded to Breast Cancer Ireland

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jackiedeere

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thomson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Donnelly

Of Amigan

Peacefully, at home, in his 98th year. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

In line with government guidelines, a small private family requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, March 24, in St. John the Baptist Church, Croagh, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be sent to Magners Undertakers, Rathkeale.

*******

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Hennessy

Of The Sparr, Ballingarry

Formerly London (UK).

Died peacefully at his residence on March 21, 2021.

Predeceased by his loving wife Sharon, mother Kathleen, mother-in-law Rita Diggins and brother in-law Ray Fox.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Tricia and Sasha, son Joey, grandchildren Tilly, Tracey and Caragh, son-in-law Rob, brother Paddy, sister Patricia, sister-in-law Tina, nephew Evan, niece Tara, uncle John Lynch and brother-in-law John Diggins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry this Thursday March 25 for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's new cemetery.

Mass can be viewed at http://www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortège will leave his residence in Ballingarry at 10.30am approximately en route to church.

Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with HSE guidelines, Joe's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

*******

The death has occurred of Finola Murphy

Of Davis Street

Finola died peacefully in St Camillus’ Hospital, comforted by her niece Elaine O’Shea-Crowe.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her surviving sisters Elaine Woulfe (Dublin and Tenerife) and Denise O’Shea (Dooradoyle), her brother Tim Murphy (Abbeyfeale and London), her sisters-in-law Evelyn, Una, Sarah and Helen and brother-in-law Michael, her four godchildren Antoinette English, Carol Ann Woulfe, Ian O’Shea and Stephen Murphy and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, kind neighbours, carers and friends. Predeceased by her siblings Brendan Murphy (North Circular Road), Joseph Murphy (Canada), Eugene Murphy (England) Paul Murphy (Cashel and Cork) Frances Molloy (Australia). A sincere thank you to all the medical teams who cared for Finola, in particular the management, nurses, chaplain and staff of St. Camillus’ Hospital for their care and respect shown at all times.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Saviour’s Dominican Church, on Saturday, March 27 at 10am and will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wO3dclZ5o0c

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence cemetery.

Finola’s funeral cortege will pass the family home on Davis Street after Mass at 11:15am approx. for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Ryan (née Cleary)

Of Lacka, Castleconnell

Ryan (nee Cleary), Teresa (Tess), Lacka, Castleconnell. On March 22, 2021 suddenly at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of baby Valerie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Sean and Gus, daughters Marian McNamara and Treasa, son in law Anthony, sisters Maureen and Nancy, niece Caroline, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Departing her home on Friday, March 26, travelling via The Spa to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private please.