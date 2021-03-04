Deaths in Limerick - March 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Brett Audsley, Mountcollins, and formerly of Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, February 27 2021. Brett is very sadly missed by his loving wife Joaney, son Brendan, daughter Ciara, mother Helen, sisters Christine and Debra, brother Rod, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and work colleagues. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 11.30 a.m. and travel via Killarney Road and Fealeview on route to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. which be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins Village area. Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

--------



The death has occurred of James P. Gleeson of Roundwood, Cappamore, Limerick. On March 3 2021 suddenly at the University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee Collins), sons Kieran, Shane, Noel and Micheál, daughter Mairead (McMorrow, Kilkenny), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Departing from his home on Saturday 6th March via Mackey’s Cross, and the hurling field to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m.Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, travelling via Mancels Cross and Portnard. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

--------

The death has occurred of Jim Kennedy of Rylands, Ballingarry, Limerick, and formerly Ballinakill, Co Galway. Jim passed away on March 2nd 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (neé O'Callaghan), sons John, Edward and Paul, sisters Nancy and Josie, daughter-in-law Marian, Vera, grandchildren, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Arriving on Saturday March 6th at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's new cemetery. Mass can be viewed here For those wishing to pay their respects the funeral cortege will leave his residence at 11.30am approx en route to church. In compliance with HSE guidelines, Jim’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only.

--------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) O'Connell (née Doody) of New Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick who passed away peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. John’s Hospital Limerick on Wednesday, March 3rd 2021. Peg, wife of the late John (Jackie) is very sadly missed by her sons Diarmuid, Mattie and Seán, daughter Catriona, daughters-in-law Leisha and Joan, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 10 a.m. and travel via New Street to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.

--------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Connor of St. Mary`s Tc., Cappamore. On March 3rd 2021, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Sandra, son Eoin, daughter Róisín, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral cortège will leave Lynch-Kellys Funeral Home, Cappamore, Saturday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19. Mass will be restricted to 10 family members.