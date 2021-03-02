Deaths in Limerick - March 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Danny Aherne

Of Raheenagh, Ballagh

Died suddenly on March 1, 2021. Son of the late Dan, brother of the late Jim. Beloved son and brother. Danny leaves behind his heartbroken family, mother Julia, brothers Davy and Gerry, sisters Eileen, Catherine, Sheila, Nora and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of good friends and great neighbours.

May he rest in peace

The funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday, March 4, at 12 noon en route to St Ita’s Church, Raheenagh for a Private family Funeral Mass at 12.30pm, for anyone who would like to pay their respects in accordance with government guidelines. Mass will be livestreamed - link to follow. A private Cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Enable Ireland. House Private Please. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Oliver Coughlan

Of Parkroe, Roxboro

Oliver, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick.

Son of the late James and Christina.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters Rose Danagher and Ann Creed, brothers James and Michael, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, on Thursday, March 4 at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to Donoughmore Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed, click at https://www.facebook.com/dkrparish.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Philomena Danaher (née O'Shea)

Of Knockaderry and Rathkeale

Died peacefully on March 2, 2021, in the loving care of the staff in St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her loving husband Ned, son Dermot, sisters Eileen Dowling and Martha Neville.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Ted, Aidan, Declan and Brendan, daughters Anne (Lane), Brid (Murphy), Bernadette (Hartnett) and Lourde (Ahern), brothers John and Michael, sister Magdeline (Casey), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Arriving on Wednesday, March 3, for 12.30pm Requiem Mass at St Munchin's Church, Knockaderry. Burial afterwards in Cloncagh old cemetery.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the Funeral cortège will leave her residence in Knockaderry at approx 12 noon en route to St.Munchin's Church.

In compliance with HSE guidelines, Phil’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Claire Garry

Of Walnut Drive, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Ballina, Tipperary and Clare

Claire died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home.

Sadly missed by her loving son Regan, parents Tom and Eileen, sister Áine, brother John, brother-in-law Brian, sister-in-law Joan, nieces Lisa, Ciara and Aoife, nephews Conor and Nathan, uncles and aunts, cousins and her many friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Thursday, March 4 at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin.

Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

Claire’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11:40am on Thursday.

Please observe social distancing, house private please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Jeffrey Kelly

Of Limerick City, and Mary Hill, Glasgow, Scotland

Jeffrey died suddenly in Glasgow. Beloved only son of Richard and Sharon and dearest brother of Michelle, Grace and Becky. Deeply regretted by his son T.J., his parents and sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, niece, other relatives and his very many friends.

May he rest in peace

House private please.

Funeral arrangements later

The death has occurred of Anna O'Flaherty

Of Sheares Avenue, Kilmallock

Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving parents, John and Teresa, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions. Family only please.

Letters of sympathy can be sent to McCarthy’s undertaker, Kilmallock.