Deaths in Limerick - February 19, 2021

The death has occurred of William O'Brien of Knockdromin, Croagh. Formally of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by his sisters Bridget Shire and May Kennedy and is twin brother Martin.

Very deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, great-grandnephew Bill, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral will take place privately at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Sunday (February 21) at 11.30am with burial afterwards at St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare (arriving at 1.30pm approximately).

Click here to view live stream of William's Funeral Mass.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Kathleen O' Keeffe (née Conran) of Gurteenard, Kanturk, Cork. Late of Corbally, Limerick.

Much loved wife of Con and dearly loved mother of Clodagh, Paul, Darragh and Sarah.

Daughter of the late Larry and Maureen, Corbally, Limerick and sister of the late Laurence.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; her twin sister Eileen; sisters Mary and Sheila; brothers Pat, Peter and Ger, her parents in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and her many good friends.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk at 12 noon on Sunday (February 21) followed by a private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed here.

No flowers please, donations if desired to ARC House Cork.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Catherine (Patsy) Nolan (née Lynch) of Tola Park, Shannon, Clare. Formerly of Farranshone, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Allison, John and Susan, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Jacob, Susan, Isobel, Jack and Sean, brother Peter, sisters Noelle and Susan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated in St John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Sunday (February 21) at 10am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Catherine's Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Mary McNamara (née Fitzgerald) of Coalhill, Loughill, Limerick. Formerly of Steeple Road, Tarbert, Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy McNamara.

Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends.

A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary at The Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Saturday (February 20) at 12 noon.

Interment immediately afterwards at Loughill Cemetery.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Bernard McGuinness of Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late of CIE.

Beloved husband of the late Irene and dearly loved father of Bryan, Kevin and Karen. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, Michael and James.

Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Aoife, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Odran, Oisin and Eabha, sister Betty, brother Eugene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Sunday (February 21) at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Martin Griffin of Avondale Drive, Greystones, Limerick.

Much loved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Peter, Stephen, Mary, Suzanne and Martha.

Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters Bridie and Frances, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Martin's funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday (February 22) at 10.30am for a private family Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, house private.

_____________________________

The death has occurred of Joseph Daly of Crossagalla, Old Cork Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Malahide, Dublin and late of Quilty, Clare.

Husband of the late Rita (nee Hayes).

Sadly missed by his loving son Eoin, daughter Noelle, brother John, sister Mary, son-in-law Victor, daughter-in-law Mairèad, grandchildren Carmen, Clara, Miguel, Niall, Nick, Luke and Orla, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, on Sunday (February 21) at 2pm - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Donoughmore Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.