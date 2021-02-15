Deaths in Limerick: Monday, January 15, 2021

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Murnane, Glenfield Rd, Kilmallock.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Joan (nee Murphy), son John & daughter Dolores, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces & extended family.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Funeral cortège to pass by his residence after Funeral Mass to cemetery in Effin.

Due to Covid guidelines family only. Mass will be live streamed & letters of sympathy can be sent to McCarthy’s Undertaker, Kilmallock.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Trish Merrick (née Colfer), Carrigareely, Caherconlish / Golden, Tipperary and formerly of Castlemungret, Mungret.

Trish, died (peacefully) in the loving hands of the staff of ward 4C, University Hopsital Limerick, following a brief illness.

Daughter of the late Patsy and May Colfer. Beloved wife of P.J. and loving mother of Kevin, Robyn and Jack. Sadly missed by her sisters her twin Annette Dundon (Pallaskenry) and Jackie Sinnott (Crecora), brothers Seamus (Raheen) and Bernard (Bournemouth, U.K.), nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, great neighbours and many great friends.

May She Rest in Peace

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, Trish's funeral cortege will depart Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Wednesday (February 17th) at 11.00am, on route to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family only at 11.30am, Mass will be live streamed (to view click here) funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare, (To donate click here)

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Barbara Leonard, Blackrock, Dublin and formerly of Newcastle West.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Brymore House Nursing Home, Howth, Co. Dublin. Deeply regretted by her sister Pamela Leonard (Gallagher) and her brother Michael, nieces Alison, Katherine and Hilary, nephew Michael, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines on public gatherings Barbara’s Requiem Mass will remain private for immediate family only. Those who would like to attend but due to the current circumstances cannot, or are unable to, may view her Funeral Mass remotely on Wednesday, February 17th, at 12.30 pm using the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown A private message of condolence can be left for her family using the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ All enquiries to Massey Bros., Blackrock Tel: (01) 280 4454.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hannon (née Murphy), Cois Baile, Dromin, Listowel, Co. Kerry and late of old Kildimo and Tullylease, Co. Cork.

Peacefully, on February 15th, 2021, at her home, in the wonderful care of her husband Batt and son Stephen. Predeceased by her infant daughter Catriona. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Batt, sons Batt, Sean and Stephen, grandchildren Kate and Jack, brother Bertie, daughters-in-law Amy and Karen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her special friend Breda, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family Funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com