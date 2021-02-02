Deaths in Limerick - February 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Ita Broderick (née Kenny)

Of The Square, Dromcollogher

Mary Ita passed away on the February 1, 2021 in the Mercy Hospital Cork. Predeceased by her husband Pat, brothers Bernard, Donie and Fr. JJ. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Dympna (Watson), son-in-law Tim, her sisters Joan (Kelly) and Bridie (Phelan), her grandchildren Donna, Pat, Timmy and Clodagh, and their partners, her great-granddaughter Katieann, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Dromcollogher on Wednesday February 3. Arriving at the church at 10.45am for 11am Mass, followed by burial at Dromcollogher Cemetery.

Mary Ita’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/St-Itas-Pastoral-Unit-436535806459312

The death has occurred of Mary Coleman (née McCarthy)

Of Thomas Street / Glebe Castle, Rathkeale

Formerly of Old Court, Skibbereen Co Cork.

Died February 1, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West

Beloved wife of the late Bryan and mother of the late Brian Óg. Deeply regretted by her loving family- Sons Patrick, John, Michael and Noel. Daughters Kay (Springall), daughters-in-law Grainne, Teresa, Martina and Deirdre, Son- in- Law Dave, grandchildren, great grandchild Críoadh, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many kind friends.

May she rest in peace.

House private. Requiem Mass at 11am Wednesday, February 3 at St Mary's Church Rathkeale, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Live stream of the Mass will be available at https://youtu.be/fQlN2hzhZ9Y

The death has occurred of Michael Cooke

Of Merval Drive, Clareview

Former executive chef.

Michael passed away peacefully in Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Martin, Sean and Darren. Sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughters-in-law Lisa, Martina and Gerry, grandchildren Jessica, Kate, Aisling, Emer, Maeve, Amy, Darragh and Dean, sisters Patsy, Anne and Imelda, brother-in-law Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret & Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday, February 4 at 11am and will be streamed live.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

House private | Family flowers only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Mass will be family only.

The death has occurred of Christine Frost (née Molony)

Of Carrigeen, Annacotty

Formerly of Forge Road, Castleconnell and Beechcourt, Meelick. On February 2, 2021 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother of Jim, Jennifer, Gareth and David. Deeply missed by her sister Collette. Sister of the late Dermot and Rita.

Sadly missed by daughters-in-law Sissy, Mary, Michelle, son-in-law Michael, much cherished grandchildren Aisling, Pearse, Karen, Michael, Laura, Michael, Ellie, Kevin, Peter and Anna , and sisters-in-law Dorothy, Thecla and Veronica, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private requiem Mass for the family will be held this Thursday, February 4 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

In the interests of public health, attendance at requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and inline with social distancing protocols.

The death has occurred of Brian Dudley Hussey

Of the Retirement Village, Castletroy

Restorer of Gregan Castle, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare also of Halycon Place, the Retirement Village, Castletroy

Brian passed away very peacefully on February 2, 2021 in the excellent care of Noreen O’Brien and her dedicated staff at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Predeceased by his twin brother Derry. Deeply mourned by his wife and best friend Anna, also his brother, sister, sons and daughters, son-in-law and daughters-in-law and his grandchildren.

He will also be sadly missed by his step-daughters and sons and his step-grandchildren.

A private cremation service will take place on Thursday, February 4 at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

A tree planting ceremony will take place in honour and celebration of Brian’s life once restrictions allow.

In the interests of public health, attendance will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Keogh

Of Cloughadoolarty North, Fedamore

Late of Haverhill, Suffolk, England.

Pat, died (peacefully) at Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved husband of Lillian and adored father of Moira. Brother of the late Maurice, Willie and the recently deceased Eileen Prendeville. Sadly missed by his brothers Denis, Eddie, Mike and Gerard, sister Mary Shinners, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Pat's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday, February 4 at 11.30am on route to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, for a private requiem Mass, for family only, at 12.00pm.

Funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Lawlor

Of Ahane, Lisnagry

Former sacristan of St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane, Co. Limerick, Michael died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary early Tuesday morning February 2, 2021. Deeply regretted by his sister Biddy (Fenton), his brother Paddy, brother in law Mossie, sister in law Kay, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane, via Ahane Road, on Thursday February 4, where a private requiem Mass will take place at 11.30 AM. Burial afterwards in Annagh cemetery. No flowers please.

May he rest in peace.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Noonan

Of Hawthorn Court, Kennedy Park

Formerly of O’Dwyer’s Villas, Thomondgate

Tommy died peacefully, at St. Michael’s Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Mary. Sadly missed by his loving children Antoinette, Susan, Valerie and Declan, grandchildren Amy, Lauren and Kelvin, Jack Meg, Liam and Harry, Sadhbh, Emma and Anna, daughter-in-law Roisín, sons-in-law Francis and Donal, sisters Marie and Nessa, sister-in-law Mary brother-in-law Johnny, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Thursday, February 4 at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext) Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Tommy’s Funeral cortege will pass through Kennedy Park before Mass at 11:50am for neighbours and friends.

Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of David O'Keeffe

Of Upper Grange, Bruff

On February 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Curtin) and loving father to Gráinne and Rachel. Son of the late David and Annie O’Keeffe. Late of Aer Rianta Shannon, past president of Bruff RFC and member of Fine Gael Bruff Branch. David is sadly missed by his daughter Gráinne and her partner Toby, daughter Rachel and her partner Karl, mother-in-law Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

Funeral arrangements later

The death has occurred of Maidie (Mary) O'Keeffe

Of Cullen, Cork and Limerick

On February 1, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Limerick. Daughter of the late Peggy and Willie Joe. Deeply regretted by her brothers Denis (Limerick), Gerard (Cullen), sisters Anne (Carlow),Gretta (Limerick), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place at St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet, on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cullen Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/millstreet

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Gearóid Lyons

Of Moyarta East, Carrigaholt, Clare and Limerick City

Of Sealyons Seafood Carrigaholt and formerly of Henry Street, Limerick.

Gearóid will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Fathom, sons Morgan and Daniel, mother Geraldine, his adored grandchildren Cuchulainn, Finnian, Indie, Bowie and Diaz, brothers Ken and Jim, sister Sandra (O' Loughlin), daughters-in-law Laura and Maura, son-in-law Marcus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Gearóid rest in peace

In compliance with Current HSE Guidelines. the Funeral is limited to family only. A committal service to celebrate Gearóid's life and his passing will take place on Thursday, February 4, at 2pm.

To view this service please open Shannon Crematorium Website, follow guidelines and use this password GL14LK

The family appreciate your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) O'Rourke (née Flynn)

Of Marian Park, Portumna, Galway and Ardagh

Mary passed away peacefully in Portiuncula Hospital on February 1, 2021. Formerly of Glenastar, Ardagh and Chelmsford, England. Predeceased by her beloved husband John, brothers Seán, Mike and Dan, sisters Bridgie, Nora and Eily. Survived by her loving sisters Madge, Hannie and brother Patie. Deeply mourned by her cherished children Sarah (Salesian Sisters), Hanorah Beirne (Roscommon), John (Galway), Michael (Longford), Mary Keenan, (Galway) and Bernadette. Dearly loved Nana of Damien, Elaine, Ailbhe, Iarlaith, Caoimhe, Ríona, Jack and great grandchildren Fiadh and Roisín. Sadly missed by sons-in-law Pat Beirne, Michael Keenan, daughters-in-law Patricia and Mary Carmel, nieces, nephews and their families, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

In keeping with HSE, Nphet and public health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. A private Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Mary’s soul with immediate family only on Thursday, February 4 at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Portumna. Mary will be laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery, beside her loving husband John, immediately afterwards.

Mary’s cortège will leave Portumna Retirement Village 10:15am making its way to St. Brigid's Church, via Abbey Street, Marian Park, Patrick Street and Brendan's Street. Family, friends and neighbours are invited, if they wish, to stand at their homes or line the route, as a mark of support to the family. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by HSE and Public Health.

In keeping with current restrictions funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family only. Family flowers only by request.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Sheehan (née Costello)

Of Loughanleigh, Mungret

Mary died peacefully at UHL on February 1, 2021. Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick.

Mary will be sadly missed by loving sons Jack, Gay, Eddie, daughters Christine and Noreen, daughters in law and sons in law and her sister Nellie (Cosgrove), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and her kind neighbours and her friends.

Rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday February 2 at St Oliver Plunket Church, Mungret. Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

Mass cards and messages of sympathy may be expressed through Downey Funeral Directors, Pallaskenry, Contact 061-393111.