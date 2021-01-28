Deaths in Limerick - January 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kitty) Flynn (née Woulfe) of Curragh, Castlemahon, Limerick. Died on 27th January 2021, peacefully at UHL. Predeceased by her husband Jim and sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place at Castlemahon Church this Saturday 30th of January at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helena (Nellie) Doherty (née O'Dwyer) of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick and late of Milford Nursing Home. On January 27th 2021 peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Bill, Kathryn, Martina and Helen. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will pass Helena’s residence in Greenfields at approx. 9.30am this Saturday (30th January), en-route to a private Requiem Mass for family at 1.00pm in Faithlegg Church, Co. Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Helena’s requiem Mass will be live steamed.

The death has occurred of Michael Hayes of Farnane Franklin, Cappamore, Limerick. On January 28th 2021 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Catherine, niece Carmel, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.Arriving on Monday 1st February at St. Michael’s Church Cappamore for requiem Mass at 11.30 am., followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hayes of Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, Limerick. Peggy, passed away (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff of St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Predeceased by her siblings John,Tommy and Noreen. Deeply regretted by her brother Tim, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, niece, all other relatives and friends. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in Arch Bishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline, on Saturday (January 30th) at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed (please note due to poor Internet coverage in the area, Mass will be available to view from 1.45pm on Saturday) with funeral afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

The death has occurred of Arthur Murphy of Bloodmill Road, Singland, Ballysimon, Limerick. Late of Irish Rail, Arthur died (peacefully) at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Tony, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Karen, Jack and Lorna, sisters Kathleen Harte and Lillian O'Rahilly, the extended Murphy and O'Connor families and friends. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Tuesday (February 2nd) at 11am and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Marie O'Connor (née Canty) of Lynwood Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City. Late of McGovern's Menswear, William Street. Marie, died (peacefully) at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of the late John (Sean) O'Connor. Dearly loved mum of Valerie and Leo. Sadly missed by her cherished grandchildren Niall, Avril, Ciara, Jordan, Alannah and Sean, son-in-law Kieran Compton, daughter-in-law Jennifer O'Connor, sister Dolores Rice, brothers Eddie and Gerard, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends. A private requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, on Friday (January 29th) at 11am. Mass will be live streamed. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Marie's funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass on Friday, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people.

The death has occurred of Christy Stenson of Kilnasoolagh Park, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Burke Avenue, Limerick. Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Sinead. Deeply regretted by his cherished wife Veronica, his sons Keith, Ian, his sons in Canada Mark and Alan, their partners, his brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews, grandson Jace, granddaughters Bea and Jessie and all of his relatives and dear friends. Arriving at Shannon Crematorium, on Sunday, 31st of January, at 1pm. Due to HSE Covid-19 guidelines - the house is strictly private.

The death has occured of Martin Carey, Tankardstown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. On January 27th 2021. Peacefully in the care of all at Caherass, Nursing Home, Croom. Very deeply regretted by his family and friends. Due to the current government best practice guidelines, Martin's Funeral which will be confined to family and close friends only, please, will arrive Saturday, the 30th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass at S.S Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock with burial afterwards in Patrickswell Cemetery, Lough Gur. Martin's Funeral will be live streamed on www.kilmallockparish.ie