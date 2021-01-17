Deaths in Limerick, January 17, 2021

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) O'Grady, Ballinagarde, Ballyneety.

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Moira Punch and brother Desmond. Very deeply regretted by his son Leonard, daughter Bridget, daughter-in-law Tara, son-in-law Fiachra, sister Betty, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place, on Tuesday (January 19th) at 12.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will pass the family home, in Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, after Mass on Tuesday.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Josephine Murphy (née Lynch), Galtee Drive, O`Malley Park and late of Kileely.

Josephine, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Majella, Elesha, Sinead, Martin, Joseph and the late Mark. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Josephine's residence on Wednesday (January 20th) at 10.40am approx, enroute to the Holy Family Church, Southill, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass at 11.00am, for family only. Mass will be live streamed (link to follow) funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House strictly private please

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Dan Keane, South East London and late of Upper Athea, Athea.

Peacefully at his residence on 14th January 2021. Predeceased by his parents Maureen & Con Keane. Sadly missed by his family, wife Lyn, son Dan, daughters Hazel, Ellen, Stefanie & Finnoula, grand-daughter Keeley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers Jack & Connie, sisters Breda, Ellen, Siobhán, & Sinéad, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral & cremation will take place in London at a later date.

Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass Cards and letters of sympathy to Kelly’s Undertakers.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

The death has occurred of Michael Harding, Lisnakella, Oola.

Michael Harding (affectionally known as Dam) passed away suddenly at home. Mike will be sadly missed by his loving wife Peggie, daughters Mary O’Dwyer (Cappawhite) and Michelle Barron (Lisnakella), his loving brother John, grandchildren Tracey, Emma, Brian, Amy, Michelle and Gráinne and his loving great grandchild Ciáran, sons-in-law Martin and Tom, sister-in-law Rayleen, niece Lee and nephew Simon in England, his brothers-in-law and their wives.

Mike will be very sadly missed, a great husband, Dad, Grandad and great grandad. He was our rock. Rest in peace.

Private Funeral Mass for immediate family only will take place on Tuesday, Mike’s funeral cortège will travel via his home in Lisnakella, by Ayle, Ballyhane and Toem on route for burial in Doon cemetery (arriving at 1 pm. approx)

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Mike's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: http://funeralslive.ie/michael-harding

Please see link on rip.ie for online condolence book.

The death has occurred of Tom Hammersley, Cliggin, Doon.

Peacefully, at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, predeceased by his sister Mary Hogan and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving nephew Pat Hogan, niece Ann Marie (Maher), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Arriving for Requiem Mass tomorrow Monday 18th January in St. Patrick’s Church Doon at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Doon cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Tom’s Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://doonparish.ie/webcam/

Please see rip.ie for online condolence book.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Place, Rosbrien.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Nuala and loving father of Dean and the late Debbie. Sadly missed by his wife, son, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Joe's residence on Tuesday (January 19th) at 10.30am approx, en route to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, Mass will be live streamed (To view click here) funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Family flowers only.Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Fr. Donal O.S.M. Cahill, Henry Street and Servite Priory, Salford, Manchester.

In the tender and loving care of the staff of Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Beloved son of the late Frank and Rose Cahill and brother of the late Frank. Sadly missed by his devoted sister, Eithne, niece and partner, Davina and Patrick and grandniece Emily. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Rita and Gerdie, sister-in-law, Aveen, brother-in-law, Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and the Servite Community.

In ár gcroíthe go deo.

Requiem Mass for family will take place on Tuesday (19th January) at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick