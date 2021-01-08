Deaths in Limerick - January 8, 2021

The death has occurred of Lady Melissa Brooke of Croom, Limerick. On January 5 2021. Peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Sir George Brooke Bt., loving mother to Francis and Emma and proud grandmother. Private funeral service to be held at St. Nicholas’ Church, Adare at 11am on Friday, 22nd January, in accordance with government guidelines.

The death has occurred of William Dillon of Cahir Road, Mungret, Limerick. Formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Offaly. Late of Mungret College and Grassland Fertilizes. January 8 2021, peacefully at Thorpes Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Ellen (Lily). Dearly loved father of Willie, Tom, Mary, Teresa, Agnes and Pat. Grandad of the late Rúairi. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. A private Requiem Mass for family will take place in Raheen Church, Raheen this Sunday (10th January) at 12 noon. En-route to Mungret Cemetery the funeral cortege will pass William’s house. Williams mass will be live streamed here In the interests of public health, attendance at William’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.

The death has occurred of Tom Gleeson, Glenosheen, Ardpatrick, Limerick / Kilfinane, Limerick. Passed away peacefully on January 7 2021. Sadly missed by sisters, Finuala, Geraldine, Anne and Susan; brother Sean, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal from John McCarthys & Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick on Sunday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick,Co. Limerick for a private family funeral service at 12 noon followed by a committal service at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Mass will be streamed on the webcam at (Link to follow). The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Liam Lane of Ballybrien, Ballylanders, Limerick / Ballylanders, Limerick. Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Beechlodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Sadly missed by his brother Maurice and sister Nora cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass for Liam in The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders on Saturday, 9th January, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Temple-Mollogga Cemetery. In keeping with HSE and Government guidelines and in the best interest of public health funeral will be for family only.

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Quane) of Inchacombe, Anglesboro, Limerick. Peacefully in the loving care of Matron and staff of Deerpark Nursing Home, Lattin. Predeceased by her husband Timothy. Sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, brother-in-law George Mullins, sister-in-law Annie Mullins, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 10th January, in St. Patrick's Church, Anglesborough at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with HSE and Government guidelines and in the interest of of public health Mary's Funeral will be for family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Dr. Robert W N Davis of Feroe, Crecora, Limerick. On January 7 2021, peacefully at his home. Husband of the late Judy. Survived by his loving family, Rachel, Bridget, Amelia, Helen and Dermot, son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Niamh, adoring grandchildren Robert, Emma, James, Hugh, Stewart, Ewan and Juliette, brother-in-law Philip, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends. Private Funeral Service and burial on Saturday.



