Deaths in Limerick - January 5, 2021

The death has occurred of Josephine Shorten (née Hayes), of Basingstoke Hants, formerly of Dooradoyle.

Passed away peacefully on December 19th. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Gregory, brothers Danny and Michael. Daughter of the late John and Mabel Hayes, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Cinty and Anthonette, sons Adrian, Michael and Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters Marie, Angela, Catherine, Teresa, Shelagh, Deirdre, extended families, good neighbours and friends.

Mass will be offered for Josephine at 12.00 noon on Friday, 8th January 2021, in St.Bede’s Church, Basingstoke. Mass will be streamed live here

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Mulcahy (née McCarthy), Ballylinane, Strand.

Died on 5th January 2021 peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Denis and Eugene, daughter Helen, daughters in law Fiona, Breda and Deirdre, son in law Frank, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Monagea Church this Wednesday, 6th January, at 12 noon. Burial after in local cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Riedy's Funeral Home Wednesday morning at 11 am to pass her residence in Strand en route to the church for anyone who wishes to stand in a guard of honour. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie

Click on link below to view Mass tomorrow in Monagea

https://youtu.be/Eba_owfNVP8

The death has occurred of Martina Kiely, Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty and late of Colbert Park, Janesboro.

Peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Marie and Noel. Sister of the late Eddie. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Nikita, sisters Geraldine, Breda and Ann, brothers Anthony and Noel, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Private funeral will take place.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hartmann, Ennis Road, and late of Hartmann Opticians.

Peacefully in St. Paul’s Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Thecla (nee Deasy). Cherished father of Gerard, Leonie (Buckley), Thecla (Roche) and Helga (Whelan). Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren John, Brian, David, Patrick, Michael, Isaac and Síofra, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and his many friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday (6th January) at 11.30 am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Paddy’s requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Paddy’s requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Fitzgerald (née Collins), Aherlow Close, Caherdavin and late of Old Cratloe Road, Redgate.

Bernadette died at peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late William. Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Helen & Martina (Caulfield), grandchildren Jamie, Shannon, Emma, Oisín & Aaron, great-granddaughter Charley, son-in-law Ciarán, Helen’s fiancé Pat, sisters, brothers, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Thursday (7th Jan.) at 11.30am and will be streamed live. Click here to view Mass.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Eileen Donovan (née Lynch), Castleview, Newcastle West.

Died on the 4th of January 2021, suddenly at UHL. Pre-deceased by her husband PJ and son-in-law Richard. Deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughters Trish, Helen, Catherine, Breda and Nuala, daughter-in-law Linda, sons-in-law Ali, Junior and Chris, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church this Thursday, January 7th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys' Undertakers, Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be offered on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Edwin Giff Davis, Summerville Avenue, South Circular Road.

Edwin sadly passed away at his home on December 31st 2020.

Beloved husband of Grace and the late Sedik. Predeceased by his brother Derek and his sister Elizabeth Robinson. He will be sadly missed by his dearly loved daughter Monoosh and son Alan, son-in-law Scott, grandchildren, his brother John and his sister Harriet, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

May he rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Culhane (née Jeffers), Greenhill Road, Garryowen and formerly of Fairgreen, Ballysimon.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim Culhane. Much loved mother of Lorraine, Antoinette, Jim, Louise, Valerie, Dermot and Karen. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Rita Fleming and May Hoare, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Thursday (January 7th) at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to view).

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Josephine's Funeral cortege will pass the family home after Mass, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Gerry) Cronin, Church Street, Rathkeale.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Nancy. Sadly missed by his sons Martin, John, Tim, daughters Patsy, Ann, Elaine, Diane, grandchildren, sister Patsy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private family Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Wednesday, 6th Jan, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Church Street, Rathkkeale.

The death has occurred of Fr Michael Boland, Late of Altamira Terrace, Thomondgate.

Died peacefully, in London on 4th January 2021.

Son of the late John & Mary. Fr Michael is mourned by his brothers Peter, Gerry, Brian & Fr. John and his extended family.

Rest in Peace.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Dinko Bartulovic, Carlton Apartments, Henry Street, and formerly of Croatia.

Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rossel, sons Dino and Ivan, brother Mario, nephews, niece, mother-in-law Rosalisa, uncles Miro, Visnja and Neda, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Funeral service, for family only, will take place in St. John’s Cathedral, on Friday (January 8th) at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to View).

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.