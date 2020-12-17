Deaths in Limerick - December 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Christopher Kelly of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Son of the late Eddie and Mary Kelly. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Edward, Gerard, David; sister Catherine; niece and all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Requiem Mass, for family and close relatives only) will take place on Friday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Burial afterwards Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret Hayes (née Byrnes) of Greenfields, Limerick. Formerly of Beechgrove Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Much loved mother of Gerry, Pat, Tony, Martin, Ann, Betty, Bernie, Rose, Margie and the late John. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Terence Byrnes, nephews, nieces, cousin Patricia, other relatives and friends.

Margaret's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Milford Home Care Team, her carer Marie, Dr. Stephen Roche and the staff of Green Park Pharmacy for their kindness shown to her illness.

Margaret's funeral cortege will depart her home on Saturday (December 19) at 10am, en route to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road for Requiem Mass at 10.30am - click here to view live stream.

Burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Paddy Hall of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick city. Late proprietor of Hall’s Butchers, 57 Roches Street.

Beloved husband of Olive and dearly loved father of Antoinette, Linda, Gillian, John and Patrick. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Bobby, Andy and Sean; daughter-in-law Angie; grandchildren; sisters Anna and Frances; brother Liam; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nephews; nieces; extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Saturday (December 19) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 10.30am - click here to view live stream.

Following Requiem Mass, the funeral cortege will pass Paddy’s residence en route to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace