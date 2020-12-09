Deaths in Limerick - December 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Brennan (née Grehan)

Of Boskill, Caherconlish and Janesboro, Limerick

Peacefully, at Ard Na Rì Nursing Home, Bruff. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband William, daughters Patricia and Catherine, sons-in-law Bob and Jim, grandchildren Caoimhe, Roìsìn, Laura and Rachel, great grandchildren, brother Billy, sister Eileen Madden, nephews, nieces, the extended Grehan and Brennan families and many friends. Pre deceased by her parents John and Kathleen, infant son, infant daughter, siblings John, Joe, Peter and Ann.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday, December 11 at 12.30pm in Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

House private, please

Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Ballyneety.

The death has occurred of Frank Conmy

Of Knockanes, Patrickswell, Adare, and Chicago.

Frank passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Nora (nee Gray). Dearly loved father of Bernadette, Kevin, Brendan and Teresa. Sadly missed by his brother Bill in Chicago, his loving daughters-in-law Siobhan and Mary. Adored by grandchildren, Aisling, Karen, Michelle, Brian, Sarah, Amy, Luke and Eoin and great grandchildren Darragh and Mattie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Frank's cortege will leave his home on Saturday, December 12 at 11am to arrive at Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Adare.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Nuala Cosgrave (née Naughton)

Of Griffith Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston

On December 9, 2020 peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Peter. Adored mother of Seamus, Sinead, Tara, Eoin, Barry and Leslie. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Carmel and brother Brian, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Saturday, December 12 at 11.30am followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Nuala’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street.

The death has occurred of William Fitzgerald

Of Collinstown, Bruff

Passed away peacefully at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock on December 8, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Kay, her partner Bill, granddaughter Paula, brothers John and Thomas, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

William's Funeral will arrive to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In the interest of public health, attendance at William's Requiem Mass will be restricted to family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Eddie Healy

Of Coventry, England and formerly of The Forge, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale

Loving husband to Mary, devoted dad to Anne, Eamonn and John, beloved brother of Pat, Tom and Seán and adored grandad of Honor, Meadhbh, Liam, Macdara, Síofra, Rafe, Cillian and Aisling. Much-loved brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family on December 1, 2020, after a short illness. Forever in our hearts, he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Requiem Mass to be held in Christ The King Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 12:30pm followed by burial at Canley Garden at 2pm. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance is by invitation only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-coventry

Family flowers only please, however online, donations, if desired, can be made directly to the PSP Association in Eddie’s memory.

The death has occurred of Ying Wan Lee

Of Caragh Avenue, Caherdavin Park

On December 8, peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe. Regretted by her loving family, husband Walter. Beloved mother of Judy, Helena Lee, Alex and the late Patrick.

A funeral service for family and close friends will take place on Friday, December 11 in St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, at 11.00am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. Ying’s service will be live streamed on http://www.saintnicholasparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

In the interests of public health, attendance at Ying’s Service will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Dominic Meehan

Late of Vizes Court and Barrack Hill

Peacefully, on December 8, 2020. Deeply regretted by his sisters Theresa (Canada), Pauline (Canada), and Patricia (U.K.), sister-in-law Olive, niece Teresa Loftus,Teresa's husband Liam and girls, all other nieces and nephews, neighbours and many friends, carer Eileen.

A private service and cremation for family and close friends will take place, Friday, December 11, in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

Please follow Government HSE Guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Phyllis O'Mahony (née Fitzpatrick)

Of Greenville, South Circular Road

On December 8, 2020 peacefully at Riverdale House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Eugene, Pat, John and Brendan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren Colm, Claire, David, Rachel, Paul and Isabelle, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

The funeral cortege will leave Greenville at 10.45am on Thursday, December 10, for Requiem Mass for family and close friends in St. Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue at 11.15am followed by a private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Phyllis’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Joe Gleeson

Of Corcamore, Clarina

Formerly of Ballinacarriga, December 7, 2020, peacefully. Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father of Betty (Somers), Gerard, John, Brian, Christopher and Ciara (Moloney). Sadly missed by sons in law (Gerard and Owen), daughters in law (Olivia, Anne and Joanne), his adored grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, relatives, wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

John Joe's funeral will take place on Thursday, December 10, at 11.30am in St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown, followed by burial in Kilkeedy Graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Adare Day Care - Alzheimer Society of Ireland. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.