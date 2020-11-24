Deaths in Limerick - November 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Esther (Essie) Cotter (née Fitzgerald)

Of 7 Marian Terrace, Hospital

Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on November 23, 2020.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Davie, sons Billy and David, daughters Mary, Anne, Christine and Caroline, sisters Masie and Mela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Essie will be reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital (V35 XV96) on Wednesday, November 25 202) from 11am until 7pm.

The family will not be in attendance

Essie will arrive at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Essie's Funeral Mass will be streamed live to view click on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Due to the present climate and under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Essie's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can post Mass cards to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital.

The death has occurred of Patrick Dinan

Of Ardpatrick and Kilfinane

On November 13, 2020, very peacefully at the Royal Infirmary, Manchester, Patrick, husband of the late Mary, brother of the late Jimmy and John, very deeply regretted by his loving sister Helen, sister-in-law Kathleen, daughter Helen, sons Kevin, Andrew and Eamonn, son-in-law Gary, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Keiran, Marisa, James and Nancy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing this Friday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, from 7pm, followed by evening prayer at 8pm. Funeral to arrive Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in local cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to a maximum of 25 mourners please. Messages of sympathy can be posted to Daffy Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Joe Leahy

Of Cratloe West, Abbeyfeale

Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Joe is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Carmel, Mairead and Siobhán, brother John, sons-in-law John and Simon, grandchildren Clodagh, Ciara, Aidan and Kaela, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Nan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral cortège will depart Cratloe West on Thursday at 10am and travel via New Street to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortège will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Thursday at 12 noon on route to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Gerard Lee

Of Sarsfield Avenue, Rosbrien

On November 24, 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Noreen. Dearly loved father of Audrey, Jeffery, Una, Simone, Robert and the late Trevor. Brother of the late Brian and Michael. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Stephan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Frank, sisters Ann and Una, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue for family and close friends with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milord Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patrick Shaw

Of Brickhill East, Cratloe, Co Clare / Dundalk, Co Louth and Limerick City

On November 24, 2020, peacefully at Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis, Co. Clare. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father of Cathal, Darragh and Aaron. Brother of the late Marie (McKenna). Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law, granddaughters, brothers Michael and Lorcan, sister Alice (Goss), extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in St John’s Church, Cratloe at 11.30am for family and close friends followed by private cremation. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.