Deaths in Limerick - November 20, 2020

The death has occurred of John Enright of Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, Limerick. On 24th October 2020 in London. (Brother of the recently deceased May Coffey). Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Tom and Mick sister Delia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane on Monday, 23rd November, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Maura Casey (née Holmes) of Ardagh Avenue, Blackrock, Dublin / Kilmeedy, Limerick. On November 20th 2020. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at her home. Beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of John, Bernard, Marguerite, Brid, Conor, Ita and Eamon. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters and grandchildren Aifric, Saidhbhe, Riain, Sean, Tara, Luke, Darragh, Cian, Róisín, Tadhg, Rory, Mary, Caoimhe and Amelia, sons-in-law Kevin and Stewart, daughters-in-law Imelda, Anne, Máirín and Ursula, brother-in-law Donal and sisters-in-law Josephine and Hannah, nephews Andrew and Anthony, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those of who would like to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot or unable to may view the service on the Church website https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/church-of-the-guardian-angels-blackrock-dublin from 10am on Monday (23rd).



The death has occurred of Cora O'Dwyer (née O'Brien) ‘Brishla’, Plassey Avenue, Limerick, Corbally, Limerick. Cora died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Reunited with her beloved husband Seán (Glenstal Abbey). Pre-deceased by her bother Fr. Kieran O’Brien (OSA). Dearly loved mother of David, Mary and Paddy and adored Gran to Ciara, Seán, Aisling and David. Sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and her wonderful friends and neighbours. In compliance with current government guidelines. Cora’s funeral service will be private, for family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Mary Quinlan of Wellesley Court, Clancy Strand, Limerick City, Limerick / Upperchurch, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister Margaret, sister-in-law Delia and brother-in-law Tom, nephews Mike, JJ, Paul and Tom grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. In keeping with government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service has taken place and can be viewed on the link https://player.twitch.tv/?parent=www.starsystems.ie&video=809418753.

The death has occurred of Finbarr (Barry) Sharkey of Caher Road, Mungret, Limerick / Cork. Formerly of Ballinlough Road, Cork and of the University of Limerick. Finbarr (Barry) died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Blackrock Clinic. Beloved husband of Finola, dearest father of Colm, Breifni and Jean. Sadly missed by his wife and children, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Kevin and Noel, beloved grandsons Conor, Liam, Sean, Michael, James and Maximilian, brothers Patrick, Brendan and Jim, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Monday (Nov. 23rd) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.



The death has occurred of Dolores Woods (née Melleney) of Lynwood Park, Limerick City, Limerick. On November 19th 2020, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Adored and cherished mother of Declan, Audrey, Linda and Eric. Predeceased by her beloved grandson Damien. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Cora and Louise, grandchild ren Simone, Killian, Melissa, Jake, Ciara, Shane (and their dad Barry), Darcy and Tallie, great-grandchildren Grace and Alex, brother Clement, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding restricted numbers, Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Monday (23rd November) at 11.00am in St. Brigid’s Church, Singland, followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

Dolores's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYfMqK-Si2U&feature=youtu.be