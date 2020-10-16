Deaths in Limerick - October 16, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Milford Care Centre) of Jeremiah (Jerry) Greaney of Gortroe, Colmanswell, Ballyagran, Ballyagran. Formerly of Charleville, County Cork.

Sadly missed by his wife Bridget (Breda); sons Paul, Colm and Gerald, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) at St Colmanswell Church on Sunday (October 18) at 1pm with burial afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House Private, please.

_________________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Bernard (Ber) Fahy of Rowan Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick city. Late of Stella Bakery, Limerick City and County Council.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Sandra, Caroline, Paula, Michael, Lavinia and Bernard.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Margaret, Patsy and Ann, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Monday (October 19) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, at 11am.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.