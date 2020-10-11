Deaths in Limerick - October 11, 2020

The death has occurred of Patrick (Podger) Smith, late of Limerick and Dublin.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his partner Eileen, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the Punch family, other relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday (October 13th) for family and close friends, at 11am in St. Saviour's Church, followed by private Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Fr Brendan Murphy, Gortboy, Newcastle West, retired parish priest and formerly of Nenagh.

Fr. Brendan passed away peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre on October 10th 2020 after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and a wide circle of friends. He will be sadly missed too by Bishop Brendan Leahy, the priests and all the religious of the Diocese of Limerick and his colleagues in the Society of African Missions as well as the parishioners of the parishes in which Fr Brendan served.

His remains will arrive at 11:30am to Feenagh Church from Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West for his funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 13th with burial afterwards in the church grounds. In accordance with government guidelines and HSE directives relating to public gatherings, Fr Brendan's funeral Mass will be private. A memorial Mass will be held in Newcastle West Church whenever the regulations permit larger gatherings.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Declan McShera, Colbert Avenue, Janesboro and late of London.

Suddenly, in London. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth and John. Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, daughter, son, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (October 13th) in St. John’s Cathedral at 11am and will be streamed live. (Click here to view). Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section of rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Bill Henebry, Spa House, Castleconnell, and formerly of Portlaw, Waterford.

Peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of the late Philip. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carla, sons and daughters, Johanna, William, Pierce, Josh and Tara, daughters in law, Hille and Sandra, grandchildren Thies, Thido and Sam, brothers and sisters Paddy, Peggy, Phil, Noreen, Maura, Eileen, and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Tuesday, 13th October, at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Miah) Coughlan, The Park Village, Castletroy, and formerly of Ballybrown, Clarina.

Very deeply regretted by his son Daniel, daughter Montana and their mother Jackie, loving sister Marie, brothers Colm and Declan, brother-in-law Adrian, sisters-in-law Breeda and Shirley, godchildren Sarah and Diarmuid, nieces Emma, Ava and Audrey, nephews Callan, Alex and Sean, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire, Bruree (To donate click here) or Focus Ireland (To donate click here)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Carroll (née O'Shaugnessy), De Valera Park, Thomondgate.

Lily died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Miriam, Teresa, Lorraine, Evelyn, Elizabeth & Rachel, sons-in-law Garrett Hartney & David Hurley, grandchildren, siblings Theresa, Annette, Margaret, Joe & Chris, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & her many friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Tom.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Oct. 14th) in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Joan Boylan (née Casey), Bridge House, Colbert Street, Athea, and formerly of Barhauve, Rossport, Co. Mayo.

Peacefully, at Listowel Community Hospital, surrounded by her family on 11th October 2020.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her parents Tom & Mary, brothers Tom & Stephen, sisters Molly (White) & Nora (Hassett).

Sadly missed by her loving brother Bill (Casey), sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A Private Family Funeral & Burial will take place, for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, max 25 people only may attend.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (13th Oct) at 10.00 am, in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Anyone who would like to pay their respect by means of standing in a Guard of Honour, can do so, as the funeral cortège passes through the village from the Church, via the Carrigkerry road, en route to the Carrowteige Cemetery, Mayo. Please adhere to social distancing on route.

House Strictly Private

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Kelly’s Undertakers or leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis