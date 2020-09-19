Deaths in Limerick - September 19, 2020

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Martin

Of 36 Marian Place, Glin

Formerly The Mall. On September 18, 2020, peacefully with his family in the loving care of the staff of St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Ellen (Lena Mai née Mulvihill RIP August 8 2017). Willie will be sadly missed by his sons Patrick and Liam, daughters Annmarie and Caroline, his sister Mary, brothers-in-law Pakie and John, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Cara, Chloe, Will, Jack, Holly and Jason, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. House private please.

"Padre Pio Intercede"

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Leahy

Of Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw, Kerry and Mountcollins

Joseph (Joe) was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret and Kathleen. Joseph will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Mary, sister, None, brother, Batt, sister-in-law, Nora, brother-in-law, Jim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joseph rest in peace

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins, Monday, July 21 at 10.30am, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, and in the interest of public health, Joseph’s funeral Mass will be strictly private.