Deaths in Limerick - August 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Grimes), Friarstown, Crecora.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness. Mother of the late Owen. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, sons Batt, Tom, Nick and Liam, daughters Mary, Margaret, Lucy, Catherine and Caroline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Joe, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, the extended Grimes and O'Brien families, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday (August 12th) at 2pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, with Funeral afterwards to Taylor's Cross Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Mary's funeral Mass will be confined to family only.

House strictly private please. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Irene (Catherine) Neville (née Hannigan) Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Foynes.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Irene, beloved wife of the late Brian and dear mother of Eoin, Cormac, Bríd and the late Rory. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Josephine, BB and Eileen, her daughter-in-law Sandra, her grandchildren Aoife, Ciarán and Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and former colleagues at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a celebration of both Irene and Brian’s life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend Irene’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on rip.ie “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices.

The funeral cortege will leave Oaklawn Close on Wednesday (August 12th) at 12.15pm, routing through Oaklawn, passing St. Mary’s GAA Club Green Lane, en route to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip.

Irene’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday the August 12th 2020 at 1pm. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Liam Downey, 25 Garryowen Road, Limerick City; late of Richmond RFC, Garryowen FC and St John’s Brass & Reed Band.

Liam died peacefully at University Hospital. Beloved husband of Lucy and dearest father of Lucy, Rita, Dermot and Brian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sons-in-law Pat & J.J. Leahy, grandchildren Aisling, Aoife, Ava, Meadhbh and Clara, brothers Paddy & Kieran, extended relatives & close friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Thursday (13th Aug.) at 11 am. Watch Mass Live. Burial after in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. Liam’s Funeral Cortege will pass his home on Garryowen Road after Mass on Thursday for neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please: donations, if desired, to UHL Cardiac Unit, c/o Griffin's Funeral Home.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Rev Fr. Richard (Dick) Crowe, Dooradoyle, and formerly of Towerhill, Cappamore.

Peacefully, at St Paul's Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents and brother John. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen Halpin, Knocklong and Maura Collins, Ardagh, brothers-in-law William and Seán, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. Bishop Brendan Leahy, priests and all the religious of the Limerick Diocese. The Sisters of Bon Secours de Troyes, Dooradoyle, and personal assistant Alice.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral will arrive at St. Paul's Parish Church, Dooradoyle, Tuesday (August 11th) at 4:00 pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday (August 12th) at 11:30 am. With burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe.

Please adhere to the National Guidelines on Covid-19, and social distancing. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of James (Jnr) Clancy, Ballyneale, Ballingarry and founding member and current club secretary of Ballingarry AFC.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his parents Jimmy (Snr) and Kitty, loving wife Maria née (Hoyne), children Megan, Nathan and Abbie, brother, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, the Hoyne family (especially Sean in New Zealand), relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in Wyeth Nutrition and many friends in Ballingarry AFC.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Wednesday, August 12th. Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Funeral Mass viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings, James' Funeral Mass will be strictly limited to 50 people. Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady's Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Ballingarry AFC lotto and new field development. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=763&PC=0&RP=#Anchor

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.