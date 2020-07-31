Deaths in Limerick - July 31, 2020

The death has occurred of Catherine Carmody (née Hanley)

Of Kilfinny and Ballingarry

Peacefully on July 30, 2020 in the wonderful care of the staff of Caherass Nursing Home. Predeceased by her late husband Jeremiah and daughter Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Johnjoe and Jeremiah, daughters Marie and Breda, grandchildren Iain, James, Sarah, Aoife, Siobhan, Amy, Michael and Gerard, brother Jim, sisters Celine and Maudie, aunt Sr Teresa, brother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral home Ballingarry (V94-W4AY) this Sunday evening from 6pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at the Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family wish to sincerely thank Dr Cook, Dr Curtin, the nurses and staff of Caherass nursing home for their wonderful care of Catherine.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings, Catherines Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people inside the church. Sympathies may be expressed by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gerry Deegan

Of St. Jude’s Park, St. Patrick’s Road

Formerly of Irish Cement.

Gerry died peacefully, in the care of the staff in Athlunkard House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jim and Michael, daughters-in-law Ber and Anita, grandchildren Gráinne, Lorcan, Niall, Conor and Ciara, great-grandson Joshua, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Monday, August 3 at 10am.

Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery

In compliance with current guidelines, Gerry’s funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Age Action Ireland.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

The death has occurred of Michael Gleeson

Of Kenry Court, Pallaskenry, Limerick, V94 R24D

On July 28, 2020. Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne (Conlon), daughters Michelle (Enright) and Caroline, son Garry, son-in-law Allan, daughter-in-law Ciara, his adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Conor and Clodagh, brothers, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Michael's Funeral will take place on Monday, August 3, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Pallaskenry. In compliance with Covid-19 Guidelines regarding public gatherings the church will be limited to 50 people inside for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery. House private on on Monday morning. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Downey Undertakers, Pallaskenry 061-393111.

The death has occurred of Gerardine Hayes (née Fitzpatrick)

Of Ahaglaslin, Castlefreke, Cork and Ballingarry

On July 30, 2020 peacefully at home. Gerardine, nee Fitzpatrick, dear mother of Meadhbh and loving wife of Francis, daughter of the late Tom and Joan Fitzpatrick. Deeply regretted by her daughter, husband, a unique circle of friends, sisters Mary, Margaret, Ann, Josephine and Bernadette, brothers William, Denis and Noel, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

Under HSE and government guidelines a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Please leave your personal message for Gerardine’s family on www.patosullivans.ie.

The death has occurred of Danny Mullins

Of Glenacurrane, Anglesboro

On July 30, 2020 unexpectedly following an accident, Danny, loving husband of Margaret (nee Moloney) and dear father of Pat, Deirdre, Brian and Niall. Danny will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, sons, sister Mary (Fitzgerald), daughters-in-law Judy and Tricia, son-in-law Clem, grandchildren Katie, Christine and Ned, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence (V35 YX57). Danny’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Sunday at 1:30pm for funeral mass in Kilbehenny Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the church grounds. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines the mass will be limited to family and close friends up to 50 people and we ask those attending to maintain social distancing.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan (née Kane)

Of Drumroe Avenue, Woodhaven

On July 29, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved mother of Pamela, John and James. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Sally, son-in-law John, her loving grandchildren, brother Paul, sisters Margie and Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St John’s Cathedral on Thursday, August 6 at 11.00am followed by burial in Lemenagh Cemetery, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Nellie (Ellen) Aherne

Of Dirreen, Athea, Limerick

Nellie in her 95th year, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 30, 2020 in the loving care of her nephew Tom Quaid, his wife Margaret and their children Dawn and Tommy.

Predeceased by her parents William & Margaret, brothers Willie & Tom, sisters Nora, Bridie, Margaret, Kathy and Mai.

Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

House strictly private

A private family funeral will take place, for immediate family, due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am, in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortège will pass from the church on route to Murhur Cemetery, via the Glin Road and Kilbaha.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Kelly’s Funeral Home, Colbert Street, Athea, Co. Limerick.

The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Nellie’s life at a later stage.

'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis'

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Carey (née Mullally)

Of Glenwood, Newport and Murroe

On July 30, 2020 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Martin and loving mother of the late Bridgine and Christine (Coughlan). Sadly missed by her loving sons Willie and Martin, daughters in law Ann and Ann, son in law Ned, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Agnes, Maura, and Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church Murroe on Monday, August 3, for 11.30am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.