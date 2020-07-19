Deaths in Limerick - July 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Áine O'Neill (née Lynch), South Circular Road, Limerick and formerly of Ballymacelligott, Tralee. Past Lady Captain, Limerick Golf Club.

Peacefully. surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Dearly loved mother of Philomena, Padraic, Fiona and Eoin. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Nicole and Niamh, sons-in-law Clive and Andrew, her beloved grandchildren, Cathleen, Stephanie, Robert, Sally, Hugo, Clio, Sean and Ben, her dear sister-in-law Anne Lynch, nephews, nieces, extended family, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

The live streaming of Áine's Requiem Mass is this Tuesday at 11.30am. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dPVQSvnP-c

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (www.alzheimer.ie). In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connor (née Keogh), Killoughteen, Newcastle West.

Passed away unexpectedly on July 17th 2020. Kathleen is predeceased by her daughter Maura, brother Willie Keogh and her late husband Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Ned, daughter Caroline Daly (Kilcolman), son Pat (Athea), sisters Anne Casey and Nora Reidy, son-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Brian, Emma, Conor, Becky and Rory, nephews, nieces, relatives, carer Helen and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines a private funeral mass will take place in Newcastle West church on Wednesday 22nd July at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvery cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ruth Morrissey (née Moloney), Monaleen and late of UPS.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Mary and sister Niamh. Beloved wife of Paul and adored mum of Libby. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass Wednesday (July 22nd) at 11am in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen followed by private cremation. Ruth's Mass will be streamed live (link to follow). In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre here

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Eric Moroney, Dalkey, Co Dublin and formerly of Limerick.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Cecilia, loving father of Fergus and Dervla. Sadly missed by his wife, children, daughter-in-law Mila, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren Lara, Finn, Lucas, Ivy and Sonia, brothers Desmond, Eugene and Patrick, extended family and many friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Eric will repose in Quinn’s Funeral Home, Glasthule Friday (24th July) from 5pm to 7pm, his funeral will take place privately on Saturday, 25th July.

The death has occurred of Neil Kennedy, Knocka, Drom, Templemore and late of Killeenaragarriff, Lisnagry.

Funeral arrangements later.