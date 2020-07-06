Deaths in Limerick - July 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Danaher (née Byrne) of Templeathea, Athea, and Mayo. Margaret passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday. Predeceased by her husband Maurice. Sadly missed by her daughter Barbara (Hospital, Co Limerick), sons Maurice (Abu Dhabi), Michael (England), her devoted friend and neighbour Ned O'Hanlon who will miss her greatly, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law William, daughters-in-law Mary and CJ, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 2pm and also on Wednesday from 2pm. Please note "no shaking hands" due to current guidelines and also respect social distancing. Arriving to St Bartholomew's Church, Athea, from her home in Templeathea on Thursday for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, funeral Mass will be strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects can join the route as the funeral cortege departs from the church to the graveyard. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) McInerney of 41 Bengal Terrace, Limerick city. Late of Limerick Shoe Factory, KRUPS and Garryowen Weightlifting Club. Eddie died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Christina and dearest father of Edward, Robert, Mary and Florence. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (July 8) in St John’s Cathedral at 11:15am. Burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

In compliance with current guidelines Eddie’s funeral will be private for family members and close friends only. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Niall McPartlin of Newtown, Crecora, Limerick / Tallaght, Dublin and late of Limerick Institute of Technology). On July 4 unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Rita. Dearly loved father of Stephen and David. Much loved son of Claire and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving sister Una, brothers Patrick and Ian, mother-in-law Lilly Scully, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. A Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place at Raheen Church this Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Crecora Cemetery. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Dwyer (née Toomey) of 5 Cois Carraig, Clarina, Limerick. Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Much loved mother of Sinèad, Linda and David. Sadly missed by her family, adoring grandchildren Conor, Niamh, Luke, Lily, Sèan, Patrick and Eoin, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law Brendan and Mike, daughter-in-law Sonia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown, followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown. Church restricted to family and close friends. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Juliet Wallace of 3 High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick city. Late of Kennedy Park and Howmedica / Stryker. Juliet died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved mother of Evan and Steven (Carey), dearest daughter of the late Willie and Phyllis Wallace and loving sister of Joe, Junior, Majella, Michael, Doreen and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Stephen and the Carey Family, all her extended family in England, Canada and USA and her many friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on a link to be announced later on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be private for family members and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Audrey Victoria Wood (née Williams) of Embury Close, Adare and formerly of Old Kildimo). On June 29, 2020 suddenly in Gran Canaria. Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother of Keith. Regretted by her brother Ken, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral service will take place in Ballingrane Methodist Church grounds, Ballingrane, Co Limerick on Friday, at 3pm. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May she rest in peace.