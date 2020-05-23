Deaths in Limerick - May 23,2020

The death has occurred of Sr. Bridget (Delia) Curtin

Of Rush, Dublin and Tournafulla

On May 23, 2020, (peacefully) Sr. Bridget (Delia) (FMM); deeply regretted by her religious community, her sister Mary (Lyons), nieces, nephews, her many relatives and friends.

May Sr. Bridget (Delia) Rest In Peace.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Sr. Bridget's Funeral will be held in private. To view Sr. Bridget's funeral please click on the following link on Tuesday at 10am. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-maurs-parish

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Daly

Of Ballynanty Road, Ballynanty

Late of Limerick Corporation

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Fitzgerald) and father of the late Susan Daly-Gillick. Deeply regretted by his sons Tony and Eric, daughters Geraldine and Sinead, daughter-in-law Shari, sons-in-law John O'Carroll and John Gillick, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Daly and Fitzgerald families, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Due to goverment guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Tom's cortege will pass his home and proceed past his late parents home on Shanabooly Road, on Tuesday, May 26 at approximately 12.00pm.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so on rip.ie condolence section or can send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

The death has occurred of Mary Duhig

Of Ballingirlough, Bruff

Mary passed away peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick after a long illness on May 22, 2020. Predeased by her parents John and Elizabeth (nee Mulcahy). Sadly missed by her loving sister Bridget, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family, Mary's funeral will be private. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at 11 o'clock on Monday morning on bruffparish.ie. Messages of sympathy may be expressed by post to Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff.

The death has occurred of Nora Enright

Of Killoughteen, Newcastle West

Also known as Auntie Nora. Killoughteen, Newcastle West and late of the Olympic Ballroom, Leonards TV and Newcastle West Post Office. Died peacefully on May 22 after a short illness in Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her sisters Maudie Duke and Joan Downes.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Alow Kelly, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with government guidelines private funeral mass will take place in Newcastle West Church on Sunday, 24th May, at 2 pm. Private burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers.

Nora's cortege will leave church after mass at aprox 2.45 pm via the square to cemetery.

A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Messages of sympathy may be expressed to RIP.ie condolences section below. Riedy's - 069 62657.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Galligan (née O'Rahilly)

Of 75 Lower Carey's Road, Limerick City

Late of Krups and Limerick Laundry and Dry Cleaning

Geraldine died peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Jason and his partner Leanne, sister Marian, brothers Michael and Richard, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends, not forgetting Oscar and Sparky

Rest in Peace

In compliance with current guidelines and with the support of her family, the Funeral will be private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

Geraldine’s Funeral Cortege will pass her home in Carey’s Road on Monday, May 25, at 12.30pm for neighbours & friends. Please observe social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed: through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Eamonn O'Neill

Of Lisieux, Convent Road, Lismore, Waterford and Limerick

Late of the Ennis Road care facility, Limerick. Formerly of AIB. On May 22, 2020 comfortably and peacefully at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kitty. Regretted by his loving family and dear friends.

May he rest in peace

A private cremation will be held at this time and a memorial Mass will be celebrated in Abbeyside, Dungarvan, at a later date. Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Horgan

Of Bawnmore, Ardpatrick

Very peacefully in his 89th year; in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Proonts, Kilmallock and surrounded by his devoted nieces, Siobhán, Carmel and Teresa. Predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Johanna (Mangan) and his sisters Mary, Lizzie (Murphy) and Chris (O’Doherty). Sadly missed by his nieces, cousins, grand nieces and grandnephews, loyal friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

While we would like to have everyone with us at this very sad time, in line with HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for immediate family and close friends only will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 11.30 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick with burial afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery.