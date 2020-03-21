Deaths in Limerick - March 21, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John's Hospital) of Nuala O'Grady (née Watters) of Ballycotton, County Cork and Sarsfield Street Kilmallock.

Wife of the late Donagh and very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Nola, Jean, Ellen and Gráinne; sons Martin, Don and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, brother Eddie, sister Celine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In line with the directives, good practice and with the support of Nuala's family, her funeral will remain private.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel) of Hannah Flaherty (née Hartnett) of Deerpark Gardens, Cashel, Tipperary. Formerly of Doon, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom; son David, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Graham, grandchildren Ciara and Kellie, brothers Jim, Tommy and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Due to government guidelines on Covid-19, Hannah's Funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred (suddenly, at Killaline Nursing Home) of John Dore of Effin, Kilmallock. Late of Killoughteen, Newcastlewest and Golden Vale.

Deeply regretted by his sister May O’Brien, brothers Mikie, Thos and Mossie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (March 23) in Monagea Church at 12 noon - confined to family and relatives.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Memorial mass to take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospital) of Bill (William) Norris of Cloncrippa, Feenagh.

Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Edel, Muriel and John. Predeceased by his son Michael.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jade, Joe, John and Billy; son-in-law Mike and John's partner Nichola; sisters Mary and Ann brother Tony, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to the current Government guidelines surrounding Covid 19, Billy's family wish to hold a private funeral.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of John Gibbons of Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyhaunis, Mayo.

Beloved husband of the late Kitty and brother of the late Pat, Austin, Kevin (Skip) and Florrie. Sadly missed by his loving son Gerry, daughter Tonette, sister Angela, daughter-in-law Yvette, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Neil, Tony and Emer, other relatives and friends.

A private Funeral is taking place, there will be a Memorial Mass at a further date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Austin Gibbons of The Cloisters, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Moher, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Beloved husband of the late Jackie. Cherished and devoted father of Ryan, Robert and Leah and dearest brother of Sean, Des, Gerald and Cyril.

Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Antigoni, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

A private Funeral is taking place, there will be a Memorial Mass and celebration of life at a further date.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Research or Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Willie Ryan. Formerly of Belfield, Ennis Road, Limerick and late of Amplifon, Cork.

Dearly regretted by his daughter Meadhbh, son Dónal and their mother Jenny, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Willie’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass in the future where we can all remember him for the man he was to all who knew and loved him.

The death has occurred of Ita McEnery (née Curtin) of Ashford, Ballagh, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Nelius; children Ger, Julianne (McCormack), Niall, Ross and Fionnuala; grandchildren, sisters, brother, extended family, and friends.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice, in line with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Ita's family, the funeral will be private.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Ita's life will take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be submitted at www.rip.ie

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Elizabeth ( Betty) Hart (née Smyth) of Mayorstone Park, Limerick city. Late of Ballynanty Road and OPW.

Dearest mother of Alan and Brian. Deeply regretted by her sons, partner Pat, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Sinead, grandchildren Emma, Ian, Cara and Anna, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Betty will repose at home on Saturday and Sunday. House private on Monday please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital) of John F. (Johnny) Griffin. Formerly of Knocknacarra, Galway and Limerick.

Retired Engineer ESB, late Secretary of Greystones RFC, Corinthians RFC and Garryowen FC.

Beloved husband of Sally, dearest father of Neil, Valerie and John and much loved granddad to Chloe, Danny, Ryan, Jamie, Emily and Amelia.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Mary and Anita, son-in-law Derek, brothers Michael, Joseph and Gerard, sister Maria, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private Funeral is taking place and a Memorial Mass and celebration of Johnny’s life will take place at a future date. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Ann Flanagan (née McNamara) of Coolock, Dublin. Formerly of Adare, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and mother of the late Peter; sadly missed by her loving daughter Lynda, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Emma, grandson Thomas, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family only funeral will take place. Those who wish to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the 'Condolences' at www.rip.ie

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Fiona Donoher of Oakleigh Wood, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Cherrygarth, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise and late of Shannon Airport Authority.

Beloved daughter of Deirdre and the late Gabriel. Dearly loved sister of Sinead and Fergal. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law David, Fergal’s partner Caprice, nieces Isabelle and Maisie, nephew Patrick, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid-19, a private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Fiona’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass in the future where friends and family can remember her for the lady she was to all who knew and loved her.