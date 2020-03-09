Deaths in Limerick - March 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Frank Hogan (John 3:7) of Castletroy, Limerick. Long time GAA Supporter.

Funeral Service will take place at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breeda Sheehan (née Clifford) of Ballymacreese, Ballyneety.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Brian, Anne and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren Rebecca, Sam, Dylan and Rachel; brothers Billy, Noel and Bernie; sisters Ethna and Joan; son-in-law Alex; sisters-in-law Joan, Patti and Geraldine, all other family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 11) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Jenny Sheehan of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by John, Valerie, Sean and Aine; sisters-in-law Myra and Hazel, the extended Butler, Sheehan and Moloney families.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm with removal to St John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 11) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mt. St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Norman Walsh of Blackabbey Gate, Adare. Formerly of Ballyneety and Corbally.

Deeply regretted by his son Alan; daughters Diane and Linda; grandchildren, great-grandson, brother, sisters and extended Family.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at peacefully, at Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton) of David (Dave) Ambrose of Churchtown, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandniece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (March 10) from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm with Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 11) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Tom Gilbert of Parkroe, Ballysheedy. Late of Adare and District Nursing Home.

Husband of the late Pauline and deeply regretted by loving daughters Katherine, Deirdre, Maria and Susan; grandchildren Naoise, Reilly, Mackenzie, O Cuinn, Isla, Donnacha and Zac; brothers Jim, Bob and his wife Mary and all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Knockea with burial afterwards to Raheen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Brien of Cois na Abhainn, Dromcollogher. Formerly of Callahow, Dromcollogher.

Predeceased by his brother John, sisters Kitty and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jim (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

The death has occurred of Patrick Sweeney of Braintree, USA. Formerly of Mountarmstrong, Donadea, Naas, County Kildare and Castleconnell, County Limerick

Son of the late Patrick and Bridget (O'Keefe) Sweeney and beloved husband of Catherine (Cody) Sweeney. Devoted father of the late Declan Sweeney and loving grandfather of Chad Fanning of Naas, County Kildare. Great-grandfather of Elsie.

Father-in-law of Liz Sweeney of Kilkenny and beloved brother of the late Matthew and William Sweeney.

Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Tuesday, (March 10), at 9:30am.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30am with burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

The death has occurred of Anne Meaney of Willowdale, St. Vincent's, Lisnagry. Late of Frances Street, Kilrush, County Clare.

Daughter of the late Teresa and Owen Meaney and sister of the late Owen Francis.

Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Clancy); brother Joey; brother-in-law John; sister-in-law Imelda, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandniece, cousins, relatives and all her friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St. Senan's Church, Kilrush with burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Willowdale, St. Vincent's, Lisnagry.