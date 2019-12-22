Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2019

The death has occurred of John Costin

Of Collins Park, Gallows Hill, Ennis, Clare and Hospital

On December 22, 2019, peacefully at Cahercalla Hospice, Ennis. Beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Linda, Brian and Brenda. Sadly missed by his wife, children, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren, brothers William and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Ennis, on Thursday, December 26 from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Ennis Cathedral. Funeral Mass Friday, December 27, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cahercalla Hospice.

The death has occurred of Bernadett Hackett (née Kennedy)

Of Ballyshonick, Kilcornan

On December 21, 2019 at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by loving husband Tony, son Joseph, daughter Patricia, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Edna, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Aunts, Cousin, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan on St. Stephens Day from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday December 27, at 12:30 followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Children's Ark.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Frank) Hogan

Of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate. Formerly of St. Mary's Park.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Christina (nee Keyes). Very deeply regretted by his sons Paul, Kieran, Adrian, Jeffrey, Pronsias, Niall and Jason, daughters Jacqueline, Marian, Deirdre and Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Josie Hogan & Johhny Mc, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, the extended Hogan & Keyes families, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, December 29, from 4pm to 5.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Monday, December 30 at 11am followed by Private Cremation.

House private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Patrick Monaghan

Of Dooradoyle and Caherlistrane, Galway

On December 22, 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Phil. Dearly loved father of Des, Patrick, Mary and the late Michael. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Veronica and Frances, son-in-law David, his beloved 10 grandchildren, sisters Mary, Nora, and Bridget, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Mulcahy (née Moore)

Of St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park. Late of Hillcroft, St. Patrick's Road.

Peacefully, at St. Camillus' Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Frank (Dollars) Mulcahy and grandmother of the late Andrew. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Carmel and family, sons Joe and family, Sean and family, sister Mary, her extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday, December 29 from 5pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Monday, December 30 at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dolores (Dora) O’Mara (née McInerney), of Glenside, Annacotty

Formerly of Lynwood Park, St. Patricks Road

Dolores (Dora) died peacefully, surrounded by family, at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ger, children Niamh, Tony and Brian, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mary, grandchildren Ciarán, Róisín, Conor, Liam, Cathal and Evan, sisters Marie, Anna, Angela, Sr. Ita, Pam and Breeda, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, December 26 from 4pm. Removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 27 at 11:30am. Funeral after to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Waterman’s Lodge, Killaloe.

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Purcell.

Of ‘Homeville’, Ballysimon Road

Seamus died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by his sisters Pauline (Cassidy), Phyllis (O’Sullivan) and Dymphna. Deeply regretted by his niece Sheila, nephews Neil, Shane, Morgan and Brian. Seamus will be sadly missed by his very supportive neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, December 23 from 5pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 24 at 11am. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dave (Joe) Kenneally

Of Camas, Monagea and Newcastle West

Late of Kenneally Bus Hire. On December 21, 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by loving wife Maureen, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law and partners, daughters in law and partners, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monday, December 23, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Monagea church on Tuesday, December 24, for 12:30pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.