Deaths in Limerick - August 28, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Anna Naughton (née Dillon), of Shanagolden, Limerick/Newcastle West, Limerick, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Chapel of St.Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastlewest on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6pm and 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Senan’s Church, Robertstown, followed by burial in Relig Mhuire, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Dr Pearse McCrann, Lifford Gardens, Limerick City, Limerick / Roscommon Town, Roscommon, on August 27th 2019 peacefully in Milford Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Noreen. Dearly loved father of Pearse, John, Donough and Lucia. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Mary, Aideen and Sue, son-in-law John, grandchildren, brother Tony, sister Emily, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Milford Care Centre this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.