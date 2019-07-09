Deaths in Limerick - July 9, 2019

The death has occurred of John Patsy O'Sullivan, Tooreendonnell, Athea, Limerick. Patsy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Josie. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Dan & Liam, daughters Joan, Mary, Martina and AnnMarie, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode V94AW2A) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Thursday morning for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to Templeathea Cemetery, Athea. One way system via Athea / Knocknagorna. Enquiries to Finucane undertakers, Athea.



The death has occurred of Carmel O'Mahony (née Morrissey), Monaleen, Limerick. Carmel died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandchildren Jack and Sadbh, sister Nora, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (July 11th) from 5:30pm. Removal to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 12th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.



The death has occurred of Desmond Maurer of London and Laurel Ville, Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick, suddenly at his residence in London.Much loved brother of Claire (Doyle), Ursula ( McCarthy). Very sadly missed by his brother-in-law Brian, nephew Barry, nieces, Deirdre, Tracey, Lisa and Ursula, adoring grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Arrangements will be provided at a later date.



The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Fitzgerald, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Clarina, Limerick. Des passed away peacefully at St. James’ Hospital; beloved husband of Brenda and of the late Oonagh and loving father of Geraldine, Ailish, Peter, Maeve and Shona. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, sons-in-law Colm, Mark, David and David, daughter-in-law Claire, his twenty-six cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family Tony, Ian and Maura and his wide circle of friends especially in Florida (USA) and Lahinch.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (10th July) evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (11th July) at 11.00 am in Terenure College Church followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please.