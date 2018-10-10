Deaths in Limerick - October 10, 2018

The death has occurred of Marie Kirwan (née Gavin), Lee Estate, Island Road.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marian, Virginia & Linda, sons Gerard, Darren & Gregory, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Phil, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home this Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation (Limerick, Clare & Tipperary) Cancer Information & Support Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael Manning, South Circular Road, Limerick formerly of Croom and late of Ranks and Old Crescent RFC, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Rita, dearly loved father of Karina (Graham), Ger and Virginia, Papa to grandchildren Matthew, Cian, Olivia, Kirsty, Peter, Luke and Eli and brother of the late Jack. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Matt and Sean, daughter-in-law Carmen, brother Gerry, sisters Maura (Jones) and Eileen (Jeffers) brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick this Thursday from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem mass on Friday at 1.00 pm followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the ICU department, Limerick University Hospital.

The death has occurred of Mary McGuire (née Gleeson), High Park, Ballysimon.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.Grandmother of the late Martina. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Jim, Anthony, Dan,Joe & Michael, daughters Joan & Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Thursday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to Our Lady of the Mother Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie O’Brien (née Roche),The Village, Croagh, peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Adare and District Nursing Home.

Wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her sister (Peggy), nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Thursday evening from 5-6.15p.m. followed by removal to Croagh Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of SR. Helen O'Connor, St. Paul's Convent, Kilfinane, formerly of Knockfierna, Ballingarry and Croom, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home.

Daughter of the late Tom and Nell. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers Tony and Willie, sisters-in-law Anne and Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her congregation, Sisters of St. Paul, staff and pupils of St. Mary's National School Croom, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Holy rosary will be recited on Friday morning at St. Paul's Convent Chapel, Kilfinane at 11 am. Remains reposing on Friday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon concelebrated Requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Farrell (née Keogh), Nelden, Caherdavin Cross, Caherdavin, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving children Tony, Anne, Helen, Marie & Domo, brother Dominic, cherished grandchildren Lisa & Jamie, Jen & David, Aisling, Andrew & Stephen, Sarah-Jane & Anthony, Chris & Terry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (Oct. 11th) from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Friday (Oct. 12th) at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to CROÍ Heart & Stroke Charity.

The death has occurred of Roger Leahy, Spa Hill House, Kilfinane. Husband of the late Mary Leahy, née O’Donnell, passed away in the care of the wonderful staff and management of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, Co Limerick on Monday morning 8th October.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Liz Creamer & Anne Collins, sons in law Paul Creamer, Emly, Co Tipperary & Mike Collins, Glounthaune, Cork, sisters in law Breda Leahy & Anne O’Donnell, nephews, nieces, relatives, his long term friend Jim Sullivan & his large circle of friends.

Private Rosary will be held in Maria Goretti Nursing Home on Tuesday 9th October at 7pm. Reposing at McCarthys Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Wednesday 10th October from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Funeral mass Thursday 11th October at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Thady) Mortell, Ballyhigh, Effin, peacefully at his home in the presence of his family.

Honarary vice president of Ballyhea GAA, loving husband of Ellen and dear father of Denis (Mourneabbey), Paddy (Effin), Tadhg (Ballyhea) and Gerard (Mallow). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law Angela, Edel and Deirdre, grandchildren TJ, Elma, Laura and Edmond, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, P56 YY 15 on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Our Lady Queen of Church, Effin on Thursday at 11 30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Kilquane Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Cyril Murphy, Greenfields, Rosbrien, late of Knockaderry P.O. and Limerick Golf Club, very peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and dearest father of Anne Barry (Raheen), Margaret Ryan (Doon) and Martina Meskell (Clonlara). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Con and Sean (predeceased by John), grandchildren Joseph, Judy, Hughie, Louise, Stephen and Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday. (Oct. 10th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Oct. 11th) at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara.

The death has occurred of Laurence O'Connell, Muldericksfield, Barrigone, Askeaton, after a short illness.

Very deeply regretted by his loving Brothers PJ, Francie & Jim, Sisters Mary, Breda & Ita, Aunt Ita, Brothers in Law, Sisters In Law, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, Relatives & Friends. RIP.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden on Wednesday Evening (10th Oct) from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass in Thursday (11th Oct) in Robertstown Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Robertstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann O'Dwyer (née Quane), Bellevue Court, Fr. Russell Road, Limerick, late of Mount Vincent, Rosbrien, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Larry. Dearly loved mother of Derek, Hilary and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Tim and Conleth, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Áine, Méabh, Mona, Saidhbhe, Cian, Finn and Neamhain, great grandchildren Rian and Donnacha, brothers Billy, Jimmy, Frank and Joe, sisters Dolie, Nuala and Noreen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue on Thursday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPD Support Ireland.